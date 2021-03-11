2021 Tribute Tuesday concert series scheduled

WAUKESHA — With the Tribute Tuesday concert series scheduled this summer, the Waukesha community can now anticipate the event kicking off with Flight, an Eagles tribute band, on June 8.
The band had been scheduled as part of the concert series in 2020, but due to COVID-19, the concert series had been canceled.
The band is a tribute to the Eagles, a well-known rock band that formed in Los Angelos in 1971. The concerts will take place at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Concessions open at 5:30 p.m.
New this year, safety guidelines will be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a cone grid which allows up to five people per space sitting close to a cone. The public is expected to socially distance and respect social distancing when they leave their cones. The concert grid area is available through a first-come, first-serve basis.
Other event guidelines include that the carry-in of alcoholic beverages is prohibited, the public is encouraged to bring a chair and dogs are not allowed.
Future events are scheduled for July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14, with musicians yet to be announced.
FNL
The Friday Night Live music festival in downtown Waukesha is scheduled for summer 2021. The event will be held on Fridays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 4 through Sept. 3, excluding July 2.
Organizer Susie Taylor told The Freeman in early February she is hoping for a “grasp on the virus” by the time the concert series begins. CCOVID-19 cases in the state have been on a downward trend for the last few months.
On Wednesday, Taylor said they are moving forward with the live music event. Lineups are not yet available but are expected to be released in late April. Taylor said there will also be a new stage at Crush Wine Bar, in the back of the business.
“Everybody seems really positive about having Friday Night Live and so many people have commented that they’re excited for an outdoor event just to feel normal again,” she said. “All of the businesses definitely are looking forward to more activities in the downtown.”
Carl Zach Cycling Classic
The future of the Carl Zach Cycling Classic is up in the air, expected to return to the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board in the near future for further discussion since it was tabled at a meeting Feb. 15.
At that meeting, the event was proposed for possible discontinuation.
One reason was a change in the race agreement, which would require the city to pay a 15% to 100% fee for the event’s operating and marketing expenses should it be canceled due to COVID-19.
While that is a concern, Special Events Coordinator Joanna Adamicki said Jerry Couri with Couri Insurance Agency was willing to pay that fee in full, after a brief discussion. That agreement, however, was not official or presented in writing.
Aldermen Leonard Miller and Jack Wells pushed for the event to be held this year, with Miller speaking about the positive impacts the event has on downtown businesses.
The item may be on the March 15 Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board meeting agenda. The agenda is expected to be posted sometime Friday.
County Fair
The Waukesha County Fair is also expected to be held this year, celebrating its 179-year anniversary. The event is scheduled for July 21 to July 25.
The fair, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19, is home to events like the Junior Livestock Auction, an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and the annual Classic Car Show. This year’s fair will take place at the Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road.