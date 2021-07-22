WAUKESHA — After a year without the Waukesha County Fair in 2020 due to COVID-19, it returned full-force to the Waukesha County Expo Center Wednesday, bringing community members out to enjoy all the spectacles the fair has to offer. During the opening ceremony Wednesday, Executive Director Chrissy Gluege said they are kickstarting the “momentous” event after a year of loss.
“We can’t thank each and every one of you enough for being here and being apart of this incredible event,” she said.
Mariah Richardson, 2021 Fairest of the Fair, told The Freeman that because of COVID-19, in 2020, there was no Fairest, although she had been selected prior to the pandemic.
“But we’re so excited to be back,” she said. “I think that this fair we’re going to have twice as much fun to make up for that lost year, so we’re back in ’21.”
Over the pandemic year, Richardson visited 13 farms across Waukesha County, and also brought sub sandwiches to the farmers as a way to give back. Richardson
interviewed the farmers about their culture and their relationship with the Waukesha County Fair. The interviews are available to view at the fair.
Richardson also reached out to The Freeman and to the Waukesha County Historical Society to get photos of the past Fairest of the Fairs for display at the 4-H Forum. She was able to get approximately 38 photographs and is hoping to get missing photos for next year.
James Boling, 4-H youth and family educator, said it’s great to be back.
“This is amazing,” he said. “We’ve been doing virtual programming; however, we were able to have a small group workshop prior to this and it’s really been exciting just to see the smiles, the energy, the excitement.”
Boling said 4-H programming has been offered through UW-Madison. A variety of STEM projects, engineering workshops and more have been offered throughout the whole year.
“(There’s) great attendance, great enthusiasm and we did some collaborations with (other 4-H) programs,” he said.
Wanda Richardson, fair board livestock coordinator, said it’s wonderful to be back after a year off.
“It’s a great feeling that the kids can be back to gather,” she said. “It’s like a family, so when they’re with their family and their farm friends that they don’t see every day, it’s just nice to be back together.”
Jon Wittkopf, assistant sheep superintendent, said it’s great to see kids show off their projects. Wittkopf said he missed the fair in 2020, as he, along with others, are used to attending each year.
“Families are coming and spending time out rather than staying home,” Wittkopf said. “It’s just been nice to get people back involved and seeing the community and families working together for a common goal.”
For more information on the fair, visit www.waukeshacountyfair.com.