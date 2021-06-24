WAUKESHA — Emma Vorpagel of Hartland has been named the 2022 Waukesha County Fairest of the Fair.
Vorpagel, who graduated from Arrowhead High School this year and will be attending Northern Illinois University with a double major in business and finance, will be working with 2021 Fairest of the Fair Mariah Richardson as part of the first Fairest of the Fair mentorship program.
Over the next year, Richardson and Vorpagel will work together to support local farmers, and Richardson will be a mentor to Vorpagel to help her prepare for the role.
Vorpagel, who has been showing animals at the county fair since she was 9 years old, said she’s looking forward to the mentorship and her time as the Fairest of the Fair.
“I really wanted to continue what Mariah was doing,” she said.
Richardson, who comes from a family of farmers in Dousman and spent the past year bringing attention to Waukesha County’s farming community, also said that she’s looking forward to the year.
“I’m just excited to mentor her,” Richardson said.
Waukesha County Fair Executive Director Chrissy Gluege said Vorpagel was chosen from eight candidates because she wanted to help expand the Fairest of the Fair program.
“They met with judges and took their opportunity to showcase leadership in the community and how they’re going to grow and develop the Waukesha County Fairest of the Fair program,” Gluege said.
Over the next year, Vorpagel will make appearances at Waukesha County events and take part in contests, and she will be the official host of the 2022 Waukesha County Fair. After her reign is finished, she’ll also be awarded a scholarship for continuing education.
Anyone interested in seeing her, as well as the 2021 Fairest of the Fair, can do so at the Waukesha County Fair, which will be held between July 21 and July 25 at the Waukesha County Center Expo Grounds, 1000 Northview Road.