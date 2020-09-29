WEST BEND — The West Bend School District conducted 14 school-based investigations during the week of Sept. 19-25 at Badger Middle School, Decorah Elementary School and West Bend East and West Bend West high schools, which resulted in 14 staff and students placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Another 255 staff and students were placed in quarantine after having close contact at WBSD schools.
There have been no confirmed reports of transmission of COVID-19 while at school last week.
“I do not believe in sugarcoating news, so I must share that this has been a difficult week in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic for the West Bend School District,” wrote Superintendent Jen Wimmer in an enewsletter to families.
County Executive Josh Schoemann and a Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department representative will appear at the Oct. 5 School Board meeting to speak with board members. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the West Bend High Schools Silver Lining Arts Center, 850-940 South River Road. The meeting will also be streamed live at the West Bend Community TV YouTube channel.
Wimmer is hosting virtual meetings with families so they can share feedback and questions in advance of the board meeting. Meetings will be held Tuesday and Thursday. A separate email with invitations and detailed information was sent to WBSD families on Monday.
“As the high school is being significantly impacted, I will be convening with administration to explore alternative opportunities for our students to further minimize ‘close contacts’ occurring at school,” said Wimmer. “I have also worked directly with administrators to ensure that they re-examine each positive case to determine if there were any additional factors (shift in classroom desks, student leaving class early, etc.) that would allow us to rescind any quarantines. We have done that where we could while still following the guidelines.”
She added that Washington and Ozaukee counties were the subject of local and national media coverage after a public health official shared some students were sent to school after testing positive for COVID-19. It did not happen at WBSD, but she said “it is an example of the hurdles schools are facing in our efforts to keep our doors open.”
She asked families to renew their commitment to following COVID-19 screening procedures prior to sending a child to school or anywhere they will be in close contact with others, including asking if someone in the household is currently being treated for COVID-19, if anyone in the household has a positive COVID-19 test or awaiting results, if anyone in the household has respiratory symptoms, if an individual has been with or caring for someone diagnosed with COVID-19, if an individual has traveled to a COVID-19 Advisory Area as defined by the CDC and if a student or parent had a fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater in the past 24 hours. If the student or staff member answers “yes” to any of the screening questions, they are not permitted to attend in-person instruction.
“It is very encouraging that a number of WBSD families and staff have followed these protocols and did not send their children to school or go to work in a school. I am sure there are instances where this prevented a large number of students and staff from being placed in quarantine,” she said.
Students are participating in spirit days during the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2 in celebration of homecoming. There will be an East vs. West football game with attendance guidelines. WBSD hopes to hold a homecoming parade and dance at a later date.