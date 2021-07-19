TOWN OF OTTAWA - A 29-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle Sunday afternoon in the Town of Ottawa when he collided with a motorhome.
The accident happened at 3:29 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Waterville Road and Highway D.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department reported that from the initial investigation, it appears a group of three motorcycles was northbound on Waterville Road. One motorcycle operated by a 29-year-old male accelerated at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle entered the intersection with Highway D where a motorhome, operated by a 58-year-old male, was traveling westbound. The motorcycle struck the side of the motorhome and the operator was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A second motorcycle operated by a 34-year-old male avoided the collision. This operator was arrested for 1st offense OWI, according to a press release.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Prairie Police Department, Summit Police Department, Oconomowoc Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Western Lakes Fire Department.
This crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.