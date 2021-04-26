FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake, leads a march in Kenosha, Wis. Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire on Jacob Blake in August 2020, after responding to a domestic dispute, leaving him paralyzed. Three men were arrested Sunday, April 25 for taking part in a demonstration in southeast Wisconsin to call for the firing of Sheskey. About 40 people attended the demonstration in Kenosha.