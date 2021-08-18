JOHNSON CREEK — Three people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County early Wednesday, according to sheriff's officials.
“Preliminary investigation at the scene shows that a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling westbound when it lost control and crashed into the guardrail,” the press release states. “A second vehicle came upon the crash and struck the cargo trailer which was still in the roadway. A semi-truck then entered the crash scene and also struck the cargo trailer and the guardrail.”
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Lake Mills Fire/EMS, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County Medical examiner.
The incident is still being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated as more details are acquired.