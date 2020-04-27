TOWN OF DELAFIELD — The 30-year-old victim of the fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Delafield on Sunday has been identified as Grace Rutkowski.
Rutkowski was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.
According to a press release from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, two children ages six months and three years old and an adult 30-year-old male passenger were transported to a local hospital following the accident on CTH-C near the entrance to Lapham Peak State Park.
The vehicle hit a tree and started on fire and was then extinguished by the fire department.
According to the press release, additional names are not being released at this time, pending notification from the family.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Delafield Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Lake Country Fire and Rescue and Town of Delafield Fire Department.