A fourth tornado was confirmed near Dousman, found to be a EF1-rated tornado by the National Weather Service Thursday due to preliminary results.
The tornado is believed to have started near a cemetery on Highway Z with a tornado path that was 2.19 miles long. Peaks winds were estimated to travel at 100 mph.
A third tornado was also confirmed Thursday afternoon near Watertown by the National Weather Service that resulted from Wednesday night’s storm.
The NWS storm survey team found preliminary EF0 rated damage southwest of Watertown. Damage is along Hilltop Road, just north of Highway A. The tornado occurred at approximately 1:05 a.m. Thursday. Path length and other details of the tornado have yet to be determined by the NWS.
As of 3:25 p.m., about 9,270 We Energies customers remain without power in Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service has confirmed two more tornadoes were created by the Wednesday night into Thursday storms that caused significant damage.
The NWS confirmed earlier that an EF1 tornado caused damage in the area of Concord in Jefferson County.
According to the NWS, the tornado occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. Thursday. The path length and other details area still to be determined.
The second tornado has a preliminary damaging rating of EF0 with the damage centered around the intersection of Highway D and Townline Road near Wales in Waukesha County.
In addition, the Waukesha Public Library has had its power restored and has reopened.