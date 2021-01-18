WAUKESHA — Since former Alderman Aaron Perry’s resignation, four candidates have submitted applications for the District 12 seat, with interviews and an appointment scheduled for the next Common Council meeting on Tuesday.
The candidates submitted letters speaking on why they would be a good candidate for the seat. The candidates also submitted their resumes.
At the 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night meeting, the applicants will introduce themselves and be interviewed by the Common Council members. Then, the council is expected to act on appointment to fill the vacancy and the administration of Oath of Office for the seat.
The meeting is virtual and can be viewed live online at: https://waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. To participate in public comment, those interested must register by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Belland
Cory Belland will be interviewed Tuesday for the seat. Belland is a category manager at Sentry Foods – where his duties include work in customer relations, food show negotiation and purchasing, assisting departments in growth of sales and more. He has spent time in various roles with Sentry Foods since 1997.
Belland returned a call to The Freeman for comment Friday afternoon and said: “My decision to run was looking back on our last alderman, I felt like he put the cart before the horse on a lot of things, like business development, and I really wanted to kind of make sure that going forward we have more of a plan for the district.”
Belland said he would focus on business development and would make sure to listen to the citizens’ wants in the district.
In his letter, Belland said he has lived in Waukesha for almost five years.
“After moving to Waukesha from West Allis, I was very amazed by how beautiful and eventful this city is,” Belland wrote. “As alderman, I would like to continue this trend and watch the city grow for my children and future generations.”
Belland said he has worked in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment his entire adult life and can handle any new situation that is put in front of him.
McElderry
Frank Mcelderry, a Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department captain, announced he was interested in serving the seat in mid-December. He was involved in the Committee to Recall Aaron Perry prior to Perry’s resignation.
McElderry has been with the Sheriff’s Department since 1992 and has worked a variety of roles with the department. He also was once a firefighter in the Town of Waukesha.
McElderry highlighted his experience in the military, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps infantry, the U.S. Army National Guard and the the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
He also has experience on various boards — presently involved in the Wisconsin Narcotic Officers Association, Shop with a Sheriff, the FBI National Academy Alumni Association, the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
“I would bring much-needed accountability and professionalism to this role,” McElderry said.
McElderry said the people of Waukesha need stability, which he would bring to them.
“It is imperative that confidence in representative government is restored so that we may all unite for the betterment of our community,” he said.
Valadez
Julia Valadez, the president and CEO of the Hispanic Collaborative Network & Thrivent Financial Latino Market, applied for the seat.
Valadez is on the Waukesha County Technical College Board of Trustees and is a Waukesha Stem Academy Board member. She also was involved in various organizations in the past, including time as a Girl Scout leader, a member of the La Casa de Esperanza Advisory Committee and more.
In her letter addressed to the council, she said she first would like to acknowledge the reason the position is open — as Perry had resigned amid domestic abuse allegations.
“I am a survivor of domestic abuse myself and am very aware of areas that we can be sensitive to the complexities of this issue,” she said.
Valadez said she would work to reduce domestic violence in the community.
“I have a heart for service and passion to be innovative and look for solutions to making sure everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” she said. “I am also dedicated to advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion knowing that this makes our communities stronger.”
Rice
Zachary Rice, office manager at Valentine Pump & Equipment, Inc., also applied for the seat. Included in his resume, Rice said he worked for the United States Marine Corps in ITS management.
“My current position placed me in direct contact with customers and vendors, where listening and sound decisionmaking are constant necessities for success,” Rice wrote in his application. “As a United State Marine Corps veteran, I believe in the values of honor, courage and commitment.”
Rice said he understands and respects the duties of an alderman and knows his experience will allow him to be a dutiful representative for the people in District 12.
Rice returned a call to The Freeman Friday afternoon and said he was planning on running for the seat in 2022, but when the position became available due to the resignation, he decided to apply now. Rice said he’s interested in looking at how COVID-19 is going to impact the city and prevent businesses from closing.
“(District 12 is) a relatively young district but I think as long as we’re able to keep the focus on what’s going on with the COVID pandemic and the plans moving forward, that’s going to be the key to ensuring that every district in the entire city can continue to grow and prosper,” he said.
Rice said he’s also excited to celebrate the city’s 125th anniversary this year.