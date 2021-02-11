WASHINGTON COUNTY — The County Board approved a fourth extension to the proclamation of emergency relating to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. The emergency proclamation was extended to May 12.
By passing the resolution, the county ensures that staff members can be moved to other areas where they are needed. In the past, staff members have been redeployed to contact tracing calls, personal protective equipment (PPE) and supply delivery, election needs and to replace or support quarantined staff. The resolution also allows the county to redirect resources and apply for and receive federal and state government assistance.
“There’s nothing in particular that is mandating any masks or business closings, but what it does is that emergency gives us broad power to make sure we have everything in place, to make sure all the funds that we can have — which is why Hartford did it — are available to us,” said Timothy Michalak, District 17 supervisor and mayor of Hartford. He urged supervisors to approve the resolution.
The resolution was first confirmed on March 19, 2020, and later extended until May 13, 2020, Nov. 11, 2020, and Feb. 10, 2021.
CTH Y speed
The supervisors also voted in favor of increasing the speed of County Trunk Highway Y in Germantown from 35 to 40 miles per hour.
A speed study in May of 2020 showed poor compliance with the speed limit. The study also helps establish the 85th percentile, or the speed most motorists perceive is “proper” for the road. Bringing the speed closer to what motorists are actually driving at can help make the road safer so people are not attempting to pass slower cars.
The road was reconstructed in 2010 when it was designed for 45 mph. After construction was completed, the speed limit remained at 35 mph.
“Typically speaking on the roadway, we actually designed it for 45, and post the speed limit five miles lower than that. You can go up to the design speed, but as we all know, people typically travel a little faster than the posted speed. Typically speaking, you want the posted speed to be five miles less than the design speed because people will be traveling faster,” said Public Works Director Scott Schmidt. He said they could go up to the design speed of 45 miles per hour, but the Traffic Safety Commission recommended and approved 40 miles per hour for the road.
The county will also install chevron signs to warn motorists about a curve in the roadway at the cost of $400.
Supervisors voted unanimously to increase the speed limit.
The next County Board meeting will be on March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center, Room 1019, 432 E. Washington St.