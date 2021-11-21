WAUKESHA - The Waukesha Police Department has announced that five have died and at least 40 people were injured after someone in an SUV drove through crowds at the Waukesha Christmas Parade around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

According to a news release from the department, the number of fatalities and those injured may change as further information is provided. Earlier, they announced there were at least 12 children and 11 adults injured.

A suspect has been taken into custody and the scene was declared “secure and safe” at an 8 p.m. press conference.

Fire Chief Steven Howard said people were either transported by the Waukesha Fire Department or by other departments contacted through a MABAS box alarm notifying them of the mass casualty event. However, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said the Waukesha Police Department and family members also transported victims.

“The Waukesha Christmas parade was taking place when a red SUV drove through the barricades westbound heading down Main Street...An officer did discharge his weapon at the suspect vehicle to try to stop the vehicle,” Thompson said. “No bystanders were injured as a result of the weapon discharge. The officer involved has been with the department for six-and-a-half years.”

Howard said the fire department, which also had a fire engine in the parade, immediately responded.

According to Thompson, the shelter in place notification was issued to the public in order for the department to canvas the ongoing crime scene. The notification was sent out around 7 p.m. and was removed around 8:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, the hospital received 15 patients from the incident, with no reported fatalities at their hospital. Further information from Children’s Hospital is expected to be shared Monday morning.

Anyone looking for family members who may have been involved are asked to call 262-548-7122.

Waukesha Schools closed Monday following Christmas Parade incident WAUKESHA - Waukesha Schools cancelled classes districtwide for grades 4k-12th on Monday, and perhaps Tuesday. The decision came after a incident which involved injuries and fatalities at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, which some district staff and students participated in.

Waukesha public schools are closed Monday and police requested everyone stay away from the scene of the crime. Some roads will be closed for at least 24 hours. Catholic Memorial High School President Donna Bembenek said CMH will not hold classes Monday. Carroll University also canceled classes for the week.

Another press conference will be held at Waukesha City Hall at 1 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses

Before the parade began, the vehicle was seen swerving around parade participants on Whiterock Avenue, including The Freeman van. Police vehicles with sirens and lights activated followed soon after, and then a fire truck.

The crowd that had gathered to watch the parade began dispersing suddenly and with urgency. People were heard calling for family members in a panicked state - a man was shouting a girl's name from the historic courthouse building's steps.

Multiple people from the Waukesha South High School Band were struck by the vehicle on West Main Street. Instruments were also seen scattered on the street, amongst victims.

“I was right there, I saw bodies flying,” said Waukesha School Board member Corey Montiho. “I ran down the parade route to find my girls. Addison, my daughter, heard someone yell ‘car’ and ran away. The girls right next to her were hit. I was there. It was little kids and families...evil is real, fight it every chance you get.”

Minutes after the incident, David Monfre told The Freeman he saw a red vehicle “come barreling through” Main Street.

“My son just passed with his band, which is Waukesha South, and a truck (came) barreling through, almost hit the back of a float truck... he ended up hitting a bunch of band members and it went all the way up the road.”

Monfre was collecting some of the instruments for South, he said. He said he got in contact with his son, who wasn’t one of the ones that got hit, but almost was.

“I was calling for my son but I was also helping others that were injured, making sure that they were stable, talking to some of them, just making sure that (they could hear a comforting voice).”

Brendan Davis said he saw a red SUV-type vehicle traveling down Main Street.

“Unfortunately my two younger siblings are in the South band and we went over here to try to see if we could find them ... my siblings are OK as well, but there’s just unconscious people everywhere. From the corner here and down there’s just blocks of people on the ground ... that’s literally all we saw is a red (vehicle) come smashing into one vehicle, flying by, hitting a lot of people in the process.”

Allen Kind, a Horning Middle School Tech Education teacher attending with the school district, said he was in front of Divino Gelato Cafe and saw the red SUV "proceeding rather fast."

Kind said he saw one of the children get hit and upon seeing blood coming from his nose and mouth advised him to lay on his side. “I didn't want him choking on his blood,” he said.

"I saw at least five people get hit and I don't know where that vehicle stopped," Kind said. "I saw those kids falling... I knew that if that was one of my kids I'd want somebody there immediately."

Just across the street from Martha Merrell’s Books & Toys, Mark Schram gave his account.

"I'm sitting right in front of Allo! Chocolat and he was somehow able to get into the parade and he started running people over," said Mark Schram, a Waukesha native who lives in Darien.

Inside Martha Merrell’s immediately after the incident, a kid was seen with a bandaged head and a bleeding face. He was conscious and exited the business with others escorting him. Others inside the business were heard speaking or making panicked calls to family.

Inside Martha Merrell’s, Tyson Apfelbeck said he saw the suspect "literally just running people (over) and swerving pretty erratically." He said in his assessment people were hit intentionally, and estimated the vehicle to have been traveling at about 20 miles per hour.

The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan was called to Waukesha to provide emergency disaster services, according to a news release from the organization. The organization provided food and beverages to first responders and community members. Chaplains were also providing emotional and spiritual care at the scene.

Statements

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly delivered the following statement at the press conference: “Today we experienced a horrible, senseless tragedy. I walked in the parade in the beginning. I saw all the happy children sitting on the curb. I saw the happy parents behind their children. I can still see the smiling faces. A parade is a celebration for our community. Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration. I’m deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injuries and heartache. My heart goes out to all of those affected by this senseless act. My heart goes out to those injured as well as their families. My heart goes out to those who are witness to these events. My heart goes out to those who have lost a loved one tonight.”

Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, who was also at the parade Sunday, issued the following statement: “I’m praying for the safety of all those impacted by the senseless tragedy in Waukesha this evening. I continue to monitor the situation as full details come to light and I’m thankful for all the first responders who are answering the call for help.”

Martha Merrell’s Books & Toys also provided a statement on Facebook.

“We were glad to provide shelter and support to both parade-goers and law enforcement officers in the aftermath of today's events,” they said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their friends and families, and all those who have been affected by this senseless act.”

Available resources

UWM at Waukesha extended its thoughts to the Waukesha community on Sunday and said the campus will be open on Monday. In addition, The Campus Counseling Center is available for campus community members with concerns. Contact wak-counseling@uwm.edu or call 262-521-5480.

The Waukesha County Community Foundation said in the coming days and weeks, the organization will be “coordinating a unified effort to provide resources for those impacted families” by Sunday’s parade incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said people can call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained, caring counselor—24/7.

Downtown business closures

Several downtown Waukesha businesses announced they will be closed on Monday, including Steaming Cup and Waukesha Civic Theatre.

The theater posted, “We, at Waukesha Civic Theatre, are standing with our community in the wake of this tragic event in Downtown Waukesha. We are sending strength and love to our community members who are suffering.”