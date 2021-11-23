WAUKESHA — The man charged with five counts of 1st degree intentional homicide after driving into crowds at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday will have a sixth count of 1st degree intentional homicide filed after District Attorney Susan Opper announced at his initial appearance Tuesday that a child has died.
At his initial appearance at 4 p.m. Tuesday, a $5 million bail was set for Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 39. A criminal complaint filed prior to the hearing also revealed that 62 people had been injured Sunday night. Prior to that, the number was believed to be 48.
Court Commissioner Kevin Costello ordered the bail amount to be $5 million, which was the number Opper requested. Costello said that in his entire career, he has not seen anything like this. Brooks appeared in custody Tuesday. If convicted, Brooks faces life in prison for each count.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 14 at 9:15 a.m.
Complaint
The criminal complaint against Brooks was filed in Waukesha County Court on Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, a detective assigned to the intersection of White Rock Avenue and East Main Street heard via police radio an officer was informed by a citizen “two people were fighting in the area of White Rock School.” Squads were sent to investigate.
A few minutes later, the detective noticed honking north of his location and observed people near White Rock and East Main spreading apart and “people jumped out of the way of a red Ford Escape.” The detective stepped in front of the SUV and pounded on the hood yelling “stop” but the vehicle continued westbound on East Main.
The driver was subsequently identified as Brooks. “A few seconds later (the detective) heard on police radio that the vehicle was striking people and was continuing westbound.”
Pedestrians and spectators were struck.
Causes of death from Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s office officials for the five initially declared deceased were all from multiple blunt force injures.
An officer in their report estimated the vehicle to have been traveling at about 25 miles per hour. “The vehicle was initially sticking to the north side of the road, in the open lane between the parade participants and spectators. (An officer) observed the driver looking straight ahead, directly at him, and it appeared he had no emotion on his face. As the vehicle passed his location, (the officer) continually yelled for the vehicle to stop. The vehicle continued traveling westbound on East Main Street, and passed through the intersection of East Main Street and Buckley Street. (The officer) concluded that if the driver was lost and attempting to get out of the parade, this would have been a reasonable location for him to stop and exit the parade route.” Instead, the vehicle allegedly continued on East Main while honking, allegedly increasing speed at around Martin Street and getting closer to spectators, allegedly nearly striking a small juvenile standing in one of the parking stalls.
At one point, the vehicle allegedly appeared to have brakes activated at the intersection of East Main and NW Barstow Street and an officer believed the driver would come to a stop and turn right out of the parade route. “However, the vehicle then appeared to rapidly accelerate,” the complaint sates. “The vehicle took an abrupt left turn into a crowd of parade participants. At this point it was clear to (the officer) that this was an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible.”
An officer shot at the vehicle three times, striking it three times.
One witness stated to law enforcement the vehicle moved in a “zig zag motion” and looked like it was “trying to avoid vehicles, not people. There was no attempt made by the vehicle to stop, much less slow down.”
Criminal history
Opper discussed Brooks’ extensive criminal background, including cases where he was found guilty of resisting/obstructing an officer, substantial battery - intend bodily harm, obstruct an officer and more throughout Wisconsin. Other cases were filed in Georgia and Nevada.
According to Opper, Brooks had an active warrant out for his arrest in Washoe County, Nevada. According to KOLO8, a news organization based out of Reno, Nevada, Brooks was charged in 2006 with statutory sexual seduction after impregnating a 15-year-old girl. He was registered as a sex offender. In 2016, he was arrested for failing to comply with notification of a change of address. He paid his bail and never appeared in court, KOLO reported.
Brooks has two open cases out of Milwaukee County.
According to a criminal complaint out of Milwaukee County, on Nov. 5, 2021, charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery were filed.
According to a criminal complaint, Brooks allegedly was involved in an incident with a victim who he shares a child with in Milwaukee at a hotel. He allegedly “ran (the victim) over” after following the victim to a gas station and striking the victim in the face with a closed fist, according to the complaint. Officers allegedly observed the victim in this instance had tire tracks on her left pants leg.
Prior to that, on July 28, 2020, two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety - use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm - convicted as a felon, were filed, also in Milwaukee County. In this instance, Brooks allegedly was involved in a physical altercation with a family member, according to the complaint. Brooks allegedly fired a shot at the family member when they were trying to drive away.