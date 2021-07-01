WEST BEND — Jaxon Jaecks, 14, is giving back to his community, one lawn at a time. This summer, the West Bend teen is participating in the Raising Men Lawn Care Service 50 Yard Challenge.
Program participants mow 50 lawns for elderly residents, disabled individuals, single parents, veterans and other community members who do not have the resources or money to take care of their yards. Services are provided for free.
Jaecks began mowing lawns at six years old and wanted to save up money for a pickup truck to eventually start his own business. While advertising his services online, his family heard about Raising Men Lawn Care Services.
The program provides kids ages 7-17 with a Tshirt, ear protection and safety glasses to start. At the end of the challenge, they receive a new lawn mower, weed eater and blower.
“Someday I was thinking about starting my own business, and I like helping the community a lot, so I think it was a good opportunity for me,” said Jaecks.
He has mowed 10 lawns so far for elderly residents and others who needed help. For instance, one client had recent neck surgery and was unable to mow their lawn. Another client is an 88-year-old woman who was mowing her own lawn, but it became hard for her over time.
“It’s a win-win. You’re helping people that really need it, and you’re also getting rewarded at the end for doing it,” said his mother, Jessi Jaecks. She also has been helping her son find clients.
Jaecks hopes to complete the challenge by the end of the summer while school is out. However, there is no time limit. The challenge transitions to raking leaves in the fall and snow shoveling in the winter.
Jaecks takes a photo before and after mowing each lawn to submit to the organization. For every 10 lawns, he receives a different colored shirt signifying where he is in the challenge.
At the end of the challenge, he will receive a black T-shirt and a visit from a Raising Men Lawn Care Service representative, who will cut a few lawns with him.
After the challenge, Jaecks plans to start his own business.
“Personally, I just enjoy mowing lawns. I’ve been mowing lawns since I was six and I like doing it,” he said. He added that he also enjoys meeting new people and speaking with them.
Jaecks is seeking residents who can help him meet his goal of mowing 50 lawns for those in need. He can be reached at 262-388-4810.
Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service is based in Alabama. According to the nonprofit’s website, Jaecks is one of 31 Wisconsin participants in the program. There are 1,850 kids participating in eight countries, including the U.S., Sweden, South Africa, Bermuda, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Australia.
For more information, visit weareraisingmen.com.