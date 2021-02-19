WAUKESHA — An over $515,000 project will be coming to Hillcrest Park, transforming a Cold War-era radar tower into an open air pavilion, a project that is expected to be ready this fall.
Hillcrest Park, located at 2119 Davidson Road, Waukesha, is an approximate 18-acre park site in the northeastern portion of the city. Hillcrest Park was where the federal government housed the radar system used to detect incoming targets and direct missiles. That system will be transformed into an open air pavilion.
Mona Bauer, customer and administrative services manager for the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said the open air pavilion project includes renovating the existing radar tower, creating an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible pathway from the parking lot to the pavilion, installing lighting on the pathway and in the pavilion and installing three historical signs along the pathway to the pavilion. The signs are still in concept form and Bauer said renderings of the signs are currently not available.
The pavilion will be approximately 53 feet in diameter; however, construction documents are still being finalized, Bauer said.
The project is included in the city’s 2021 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) budget. The project was also part of the approved master plan for the park. Currently, there are no rentable spaces in the area. Bauer said this would provide one for the community.
“(The pavilion) will provide a place for residents to picnic, have meetings, gatherings, (etcetera), making this park more functional,” Bauer said.
Construction of the pavilion will begin in May or early June with an anticipated completion some time in the fall of 2021, when it should officially open to the public.
The open air pavilion will be rented similarly to all existing park shelters in the city and follow the same parameters.
According to the city’s rental policies, people must be 18 years or older to rent the pavilion and payment and application must be made at least seven days prior to the scheduled day.
In 2017, the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board approved a master plan for both Missile and Hillcrest parks. Recommendations in that plan for Hillcrest Park include a memorial walk connecting existing Cold War features and celebrating the site’s historical significance, a dog exercise area, a playground and restrooms.