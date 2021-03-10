TOWN OF POLK — The Washington County Humane Society is running smoothly with many renovations recently completed and more underway, as the organization is nearing completion of a facility-wide upgrade.
“We are in phase four of our four-phase construction project,” WCHS Director of Development Kay Amland said.
The project as a whole will come to a little more than $7 million, according to Amland. Information from the Humane Society stated that the funds have come through a combination of WCHS reserves and charitable contributions from individuals, foundations and estates.
At this point, the Humane Society is pushing to raise the final $200,000 to achieve full project funding.
“The things we have to have, there should be enough money for that. There’s a few extras we’d like to have also,” Amland said. She said items like new furniture and similar are on the hope-to-buy list, if the full financial goal is met.
The current and final phase of the project is re-creating the animal adoptions wards, which will result in separate wards for cats, dogs and small animals. Amland said the previous setup had the three groups separated, but there was crossover when animals were moved and the areas were not soundproofed, which meant that if animals were riled up or loud, it could lead to the different groups being disturbed.
Amland said once the new wards are completed, each area will be soundproofed, so cats and dogs will not disturb each other, and each ward will have its own way in, so different animals will not need to pass each other and interact constantly.
“It (the old ward) worked, but this is going to work better. It’s going to lower the animals’ stress,” Amland said. The Humane Society is hoping to complete work by mid-May.
The second and third phases, completed in December, saw renovation and remodel to the WCHS office space, courtyard and reception areas. Amland said the Humane Society also added a retail area at that time, and upgraded the classroom space, to support increasing the organization’s educational programming.
First phase renovated intake ward
While the WCHS broke ground on the bulk of the project in 2020, the first phase was actually completed in 2018. Amland said that section of the project renovated the intake ward of the Humane Society, where animals go first when they arrive and remain until they’ve been checked out and acclimated so they are ready for the main adoption wards with other animals and potential adopters.
“Phase one was by far the most important thing we’ve done,” Amland said.
The updated intake ward has isolation rooms and improved air systems, so animals who come in sick can be fully separated from the rest and not pass illnesses. The area has also been streamlined in such a way that all the different parts of the intake process run more efficiently.
Amland said the time new animals spend there has dropped dramatically since the renovations; where an ill animal could have been there for a month before, they are often out and moved into the main animal wards within a week or two.
Amland said when the new adoption wards are completed, there will be room for about 40 cats and 18 dogs at any given time. While that is actually less capacity than the WCHS had before renovations, Amland noted that with all the changes and efficiencies, many animals are spending much less time at the Humane Society before adoption.
“We think we don’t need as much space to show animals because they’re leaving so much faster,” Amland said.
More information about the Washington County Humane Society, animal adoptions and the capital campaign can be found on their website, www.wchspets.org. The Humane Society is currently running a variety of services by appointment only, to allow social distancing and adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.