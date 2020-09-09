82-year-old Town of Barton woman a lifelong water-skiing enthusiast

TOWN OF BARTON — Carol Wentz spent her recent birthday the way she spends nearly every day from Mother’s Day until mid-October: taking about a half-dozen one-mile laps around Wallace Lake on waterskis.
Born at a house two doors away from where she currently lives on the lake, Wentz is the matriarch of a family of die-hard lake enthusiasts and waterski aficionados. Now 82, Wentz has been water-skiing for exactly half of her life, starting at 41 to keep pace with her children who had been exposed to the sport. Now a family tradition, Wentz skis daily with some combination of her daughter and son, who live just doors away, and her grandchildren, who range in age from 17 to 34. “If it’s afternoon and we aren’t planted on the pier, the neighbors wonder if something is wrong,” said Cindi Noring, Wentz’s daughter.
Wentz grew up in a simpler time, when kids played outside instead of on tablets, and if you were lucky enough to live on a lake, you enjoyed it every second you could. “We never had the resources to purchase a boat,” she said. “We played in the water, but never had motorized anything. Still, it was our playground.” Wentz raised her children in a similar fashion.
“Living on a lake is a lifestyle,” Noring said. “When we were kids, Mom wouldn’t let us in the house until it was dark. We lived on the water. So did our kids.”
Once the Wentz family bought a boat, waterskiing became the activity of choice for family members of all ages. Today, the family skis behind a green-and-white boat with a 135hp motor. It’s easily recognized by others who enjoy seeing the family spending time together. The family’s daily “water show” is skillful and consistent, but not nearly as flashy as a famous water show in Wisconsin Dells.
“Our show is the same every day. Mom starts us off, then one of us kids goes and then the grandchildren take a turn. We are definitely not the Tommy Bartlett Water Show!” Noring said. “I think we just enjoy the benefits of good health and the physical fitness.”
What the family may lack in tricks and twists, they make up for in pride and passion. “We all love doing this together,” Noring said. “It’s something very special.” It’s also a little competitive. Family members occasionally compete to see who can complete the most turns around the lake in one session. Noring has completed about three dozen laps. Wentz is now happy to complete between five and eight a day, always in keeping with the family tradition of not wearing a wetsuit, regardless of water temperatures. With about a month left in the season, Wentz and Noring will enjoy every day on the lake. Once temperatures get too chilly, they still enjoy staying active by walking every day, cross country skiing, maintaining their lawns, shoveling show and looking out their windows onto their beloved Wallace Lake.
“Every day is a different day on the lake. Every season is different. Sunlight in fall has a distinct look and winter is desolate, but beautiful,” Wentz said. “On the lake, the environment changes around you.”
Noring agrees.
“We enjoy the gift God has given us,” she said. “We see the beauty that is there and we never get tired of it.”
And when winter starts to get long, the family appreciates the spring thaw.
“If it starts to get warm, we start checking the water,” Wentz said. “God willing, there will be another year.”