A big ask with a big give

MEQUON — Landscape architect Jim Walczak keeps a little sign in a potted plant in his home that might best sum up his eternally optimistic outlook: To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.
But these days, Walczak’s tomorrows are sprinkled with uncertainty as the 73 1/2-year-old is battling the clock to find a kidney donor before he turns 75.
The owner of Leaf Landscape Design Center in Mequon since 1986 and a longtime horticulture instructor at MATC, Walczak’s attitude is as sunny as a lush lemon tree, despite daily health challenges.
He arrives at dialysis by 5:30 a.m. three days a week, four hours a session. Walczak chose the earliest time slot so he can be to work by 10 a.m.
He rarely complains about the pain in his arm, or how physically exhausted he feels — his blood pressure fell to 60/40 after one donation. He won’t admit that sometimes he’s close to passing out after a donation. His wife, Shirley, says she has to hear it from others.
Walczak, with the help of his wife and close friend Bunny Raasch-Hooten, have launched a campaign to find him a living donor. Emails have been sent around the country, a website launched and billboards erected around the greater Milwaukee area featuring Walczak’s photo, in search of someone who is willing to share a kidney and save Walczak’s life.
Walczak’s kidney problems date back some 50 years, when he tried to enlist in the Vietnam War and doctors found he had acute kidney inflammation. His doctors have told him for years that his kidney numbers are low, but the condition did not intensify until four years ago.
Doctors discovered his condition warranted dialysis after he passed out at a Wisconsin Badgers football game and was hospitalized for nearly a week.
Walczak was in end-stage renal failure.
While most people can function with just one kidney, Walczak has the function of neither of his.
During his first dialysis appointment in October 2019, a woman on one side of him had to be taken away by ambulance and a man on the other side of him needed medical attention as well. Walczak said he has been lucky, by comparison.
“I look at the dialysis as something you can do something about,” Walczak said. “If I had a debilitating stroke, I’d be laying there. With this, at least the dialysis keeps me going for a while.”
His sister and a friend have both been tested to see if they were viable donors, but both were disqualified because of health issues.
Walczak is one of 1,274 people in Wisconsin on the kidney transplant waiting list. And while he requires a donor who is O positive, a person with any blood type can help him through the National Donor Exchange Program — a donor can give a kidney to someone else on Walczak’s behalf, and then he could receive a compatible kidney in exchange.
Walczak’s insurance would cover the costs of a potential donor’s medical tests as well as the surgery itself.
In addition to living a dialysis-free life, Walczak said he would just like to travel more and especially visit his children and grandchildren. His most basic desire is to simply be spontaneous.
“Getting a kidney would change our lives,” said Shirley Walczak, who is director of the Boerner Botanical Gardens.
She credits a good support system and faith for keeping them going during this challenging time.
Living donors must be in good physical and mental health. As a general rule, they should be 18 years or older and have normal kidney function. Some medical conditions could prevent a person from being a living donor, including uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, hepatitis or acute infections.
To learn more about Walczak or to learn how to donate, go to his website at https://kidney4jimw.com/.