WEST BEND — West Bend is looking forward to a busy summer as area organizations prepare to bring people together while the weather warms up.
This summer, the city’s fireworks display is expected to be back at Riverside Park.
“As of today, we will not be closing the park to patrons as we did last year, and there will be a DJ playing that evening before the fireworks,” said Jackie Maynard of the West Bend Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.
The city is advising safe distancing between family groups, which will be made easy by the size of Riverside Park.
Last year, fireworks still took off at Riverside Park, but the park was closed to spectators. Residents were instead encouraged to watch from their homes, public parking lots and other city parks.
Downtown West Bend Association
Starting this weekend, the farmers market in downtown West Bend begins. The event will be every Saturday from 7:3011 a.m. in downtown West Bend until Oct. 30.
The farmers market features more than 80 vendors selling produce, meats, bakery items, herbal products and prepared foods, and is one of the largest in the states.
Live musicians can also be found at the market.
On this Sunday will also be the annual Kayak 5K along the Milwaukee River beginning at 8 a.m. downtown and ending at Quaas Creek Park. There will be an awards ceremony after all participants have completed the race.
After the race, join the DWBA for food and fun. Blue Luna Yoga & Wellness is hosting Yoga in the Park at Quaas Creek Park following the race and The Gym WB is hosting a kettle bell class.
Music on Main is scheduled for each Thursday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 3 through Sept. 2 at Old Settlers Park. The free event will have food and beverages for sale and a weekly 50/50 raffle.
Music on Maxwell Street is scheduled for Aug. 5 from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. with shopping and food. “In 2020, there was this huge momentum of shopping local and we definitely want to keep that momentum going by people coming to downtown for the events and shopping and dining, and enjoying all the businesses in downtown,” said Anna Jensen, DWBA events director. “As the downtown association, we hold the events that bring people downtown, and it’s the business owner’s responsibility to bring them into their doors.”
For information about events and downtown businesses, visit downtownwestbend.com.
Museum of Wisconsin Art
Summer at MOWA has already started on April 24 with the Artists without Borders exhibition, which runs now through July 3. The exhibition showcases the work of nine contemporary artists, all with roots abroad and residing in Wisconsin.
Twenty-four teen artists from 12 regional high schools were also asked to create art that addresses the theme of identity for the ancillary exhibition, “Myself When I Am Real: A Teen Perspective on Identity.” The exhibition is on display now through June 6.
“Carey Watters: Tiny Cuts” is on view June 19 through Oct. 17. Watters delicately cuts printed materials into thousands of tiny pieces, which are pinned to create tears, empty thought clouds and partial thoughts.
Adult studio class is hosting Storytelling Through Art: Shadow Puppetry June 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants will explore stories and storytelling through shadow puppetry under instructor Anja Notanja Sieger. Cost is $65 per person with a MOWA membership.
MOWA is inviting campers to Youth Art Outdoor Camp | Understanding Nature, led by artist Sangeeta Patel, to learn how to observe and depict nature as an artist. The camp is July 28-30 with younger campers (ages 5-8) from 10:30 a.m.-noon and older campers (ages 9-12) from 1-3 p.m.
Art & Chalk Fest will be held Aug. 21 and 22. The free, outdoor live arts festival will feature more than 20 artists from the Wisconsin arts community creating art through a variety of mediums.
All weekend long, Art & Chalk Fest will have art activities for all ages, including live entertainment, music, food vendors, a beer garden and free admission to MOWA.
Washington County Fair
The Washington County Fair is also coming back this year with highly anticipated headliners, exhibitions and classic fair fun.
This year’s fair will be from July 20-25 at the Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center.
Admission is free for the first day courtesy of concession vendors sponsoring the fireworks display. Carnival rides also begin July 20.
LANCO is headlining July 22 with special guest Rayne Johnson, followed by headliners Queensryche with special guest Autograph the following night. Brantley Gilbert will take the stage July 24.
Tractor and truck pulls will be held July 25.
More information and a full schedule of events can be found at www.wcfairpark.com/fair/.