WEST BEND — The Cedar Community has been through many hardships this past year due to the pandemic, so to ease some of this heartache, residents gathered outside to release butterflies in honor of those that have passed away.
“Everyone needs a little celebration right now,” Vice President of Development Sarah Malchow said. “It’s not a sad event, it’s a celebration of life.”
On Thursday, over 100 residents came together wearing butterfly wings while enjoying food and drink to honor those residents who have passed away within this last year.
This is the community’s 11th annual butterfly release and all proceeds from the event will benefit Cedar Community’s Partners In Caring annual fund campaign. Partners In Caring allows Cedar Community to ensure that all residents and neighbors receive the highest level of care, even through financial struggles, Malchow said.
With the costs of assisted living continuing to rise and Medicaid reimbursement declining, Malchow said Cedar Community averages an annual shortfall of about $3 million in unreimbursed care for residents, which is why fundraising events such as the butterfly release are so important.
Not only does this event support their Partners In Caring campaign, but it also helps residents cope with the loss of those close to them.
“I lost my husband recently, so this year’s event is really special to me,” Mary Schultz, a resident at Cedar Community, said.
Another resident, Theresa Merten, said that this was her first time at the annual butterfly release. She and her friend, Lydia Claflin, both said how great it was to be there and to celebrate life. “The past 18 months have not been easy,” Malchow said. “We say hello and goodbye to a lot of people, but today is a joyous occasion to honor those who have passed.”
According to their website, Cedar Community is the only not-for-profit, faith-based senior retirement community to provide comprehensive residential and health care services for older adults based in Washington County. Their campuses are located in West Bend and Elkhart Lake.
To donate to Cedar Community, visit online at
https://www.cedarcommunity.org/give/. To learn more about the care facility, visit https://www.cedarcommunity.org.