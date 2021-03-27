A cougar in Hartford?

HARTFORD — A cougar sighting in Wisconsin is relatively rare — the state hasn’t had a stable population for a century, and the large cats are reclusive — but in the past few years, there have been occasions when people have seen cougars or the tracks they left behind.
If one does see a cougar — or puma, mountain lion, panther or catamount, all of which are different names for the same thing, depending what region you live in — it is wise to neither approach it, nor flee from it; if a cougar approaches and does not flee itself, a person should stand tall, wave their arms, yell, throw stones and back away slowly while watching the animal, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
This week, a Hartford resident posted on social media that a friend had seen a cougar in her yard a few days ago, near Highway 60 and Kettle Moraine Dive. According to Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert, the city had heard about the matter online, but there had been no verification of a cougar in the area as of Friday.
“We have no reports (to the city) of any sightings, and dispatch never received any calls about it,” Volkert said.
He said the city takes such reports seriously when they come in. With nearby forests and the Kettle Moraine state park, there could be a cougar living nearby or passing through, even if no one gets a photo.
According to Randy Johnson, a wildlife biologist specializing in cougars for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, it has been several years since a sighting was verified in Washington County.
“I believe it was 2018, there was a series of reports that were verified ... nothing since that, that’s been verified,” Johnson said Friday.
The DNR tracks sightings of the wildcats, and verifies sightings through photographs, video or tracks where possible. DNR information stated that reported cougar sightings often turn out to be of other animals, ranging from house cats to bobcats to wolves with mange, especially when viewed at night, in poor light or from a distance.
Hartford Police Chief Scott MacFarlan said wild animal sightings were not uncommon, be it cats, wolves, bears or an elk. If a cougar was reported, the Police Department may offer advice — to not disturb, approach or feed the animal — but would not normally get involved.
“If the animal were to prove a threat, we would respond to the area to ensure the safety of those in proximity, and subsequently contact the DNR to take the appropriate steps to manage and relocate the animal if necessary. The DNR is better equipped than we are to manage such situations,” MacFarlan said.
The WDNR’s online map of cougar sightings, which records back to January 2014, showed 2018 was the only year in that span with verified cougar activity in or near Washington County. There was a string of sightings that year through Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington and Waukesha counties.
According to the WDNR, there’s no evidence of current cougar breeding in Wisconsin, and verified sightings are likely of transient males ranging here from the west.
More information on cougars in Wisconsin, including information on how to identify them and report sightings to the DNR, can be found at the DNR cougar webpage: dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/cougar.html.