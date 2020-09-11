TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC - Every morning Bill Peebles, 84, rides around Peebles Farm and admires the land he has helped restore and maintain for all of his life.
Recently, the Wisconsin State Fair honored the Peebles Farm on Highway CW as a sesquicentennial farm - a farm that has been in the same family for 150 years.
Peebles’ daughter Renda Sivak said the farm’s initial 40 acres was purchased 153 years ago and since then five generations of Peebles have farmed the treasured land.
Peebles said he used the land since he was born in 1936 and would often help with milking the cows, but that changed after he went to school at the University of Wisconsin Madison.
“I milked cows for 15 years and at that time we decided we had to do something different to make the farm work,” Peebles said.
When 1973 rolled around, Peebles and his wife Allene decided to sell their herd of cattle to make some money, but kept the land for farming.
It was at that point, Peebles began to work with Elmo Wendorf and Crescent Meade Farms ÑÊa relationship that lasted for 30 years.
Now, John Koepke and his family with LaBelle Cheese help farm the land that Peebles manages to keep the land agricultural.
And it’s been a great partnership.
“Dad and the Koepkes have a mutual goal to preserve the land and are making it possible for farmers to keep farming because they get crowded out by the subdivisions and then they can’t do it anymore,” Sivak said.
Koepke said being chosen to farm Peebles’ cherished family land was flattering.
“It’s nice to be recognized by one of your peers,” Koepke said. “He could’ve picked from a lot of people to rent that farm and he chose us. We’ve been next door for a long time and it’s nice to know that one family has respect for one another.”
Peebles said the partnership with the Koepkes will be beneficial for years to come.
“It gives me hope for the future that the land stays in agricultural and is not developed,” Peebles said.
Peebles history as a conservationist manifested early in his life when he would go hunting - something that he wasn’t taught from his parents, but just did with his dog in the woods.
When asked what his father Robert would think about the farm being recognized and continued to be farmed, Peebles said he thinks Robert would “be happy to know we are successful.”
Peebles said he always found himself in nature.
“I was always that from the time I was small, I was building brush piles for the rabbits,” he said. “I still do.”
As the Koepkes continue farming the land, Peebles is going to continue looking after his land as much as he can - including every morning ride. Peebles said he feels great pride and happiness when he goes out every morning.
“I’ve restored the prairie and the wetlands on the farm,” Peebles said. "It’s just what I’ve spent my life doing and what I wanted to do.”