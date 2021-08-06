PEWAUKEE — It’s been nearly two months since members of Agape Community Church fulfilled a longtime dream — the purchase of Pewaukee’s historic St. Mary’s Church.
Since that time dozens of church members, along with friends of the congregation, have spent weekends, and even some of their Wednesdays, starting the slow work of transforming the battered but still beautiful church into their full-time house of worship.
Luckily, the bones of the 163-year-old building are strong.
“Look at the shape of these studs. They’re solid. There is no mold, no rot,” said Senior Pastor Florin Docea while walking through the church basement on Thursday.
Back home
The nondenominational Christian church had rented St. Mary’s from Queen of Apostles Church for about a year when its lease was terminated in 2019 as Queen of Apostles was preparing to demolish the landmark to make way for a senior living development.
After a public outcry, the village ultimately worked out a deal to purchase the entire St. Mary’s property, save the cemetery.
It sold the church to Agape in June and is working with Cornerstone Development to turn the remaining property into a 46-home development.
Restoration
Agape is currently working with architects Richard F. Steldt & Associates on restoration plans for the church. The building will ultimately need new and expanded bathrooms as the current ones are unusable, and the church has plans to restore and repurpose rooms in the building.
But before that can be done, they will need to repair and replace the building’s damaged plumbing and heating systems. The church had been heated by two boilers and two furnaces, but the boilers are completely broken. The furnaces may still be usable, but that remains to be seen, Docea said.
Since it was not properly winterized, the church also suffered burst pipes and some damage to walls.
“The HVAC and plumbing is really critical,” Docea said Thursday. “Before winter we have to solve the HVAC situation. We have to solve the plumbing situation, and we have to secure the building envelope. We have to protect the building from freezing.”
To help with that work, the church is seeking donations, as well as the assistance of trade partners and volunteers. Skills needed include those for carpentry, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, drywall, painting, photography, videography, digital design, community engagement, research, grant writing and project management.
Restoring a jewel
All in all the main goal is to make the landmark into a home for Agape while maintaining and restoring the historic nature of the church, including its stained-glass windows, and the plaster work and arches of its nave.
Some of the restoration work has already resulted in historic parts of the church being revealed, including a stained-glass window on the balcony that had been covered by drywall.
“We are not here to change this church. We are really trying to bring back the jewel that it is,” Docea said. “The restoration is going to take place over four phases. Fixing the mechanicals is just phase one. So this is going to be a labor of love.”
To donate to the restoration effort, visit bit.ly/NewHopeFund online. Checks can also be mailed to P.O. Box 392, Pewaukee WI 53072, made out to Agape Community Church and New Hope Campaign written on the memo line.