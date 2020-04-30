COVID-19_Recovery_LOGO_175px

Ozaukee County

Events

Port Washington Fish Day- Event canceled for 2020

info@portfishday.com

Businesses

Cedarburg Art Museum –Closed till further notice; however, on-line gift shop is open on Facebook.

W63 N675 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI

(262) 377-6123

www.cedarburgartmuseum.org

https://www.facebook.com/CedarburgArtMuseum/

Even though we're closed, you can still shop our Gift Shop for the perfect Mother's Day gift!  Send us a message on Facebook, email info@cedarburgartmuseum.org, or call 262-377-6123.

Port Washington State Bank — 197 S Main St, Thiensville

(262) 242-0598

https://pwsb.bank/

Effective May 4, the drive-thru will be open during regular business hours

Witte's Vegetable Farm LLC

10006 Bridge St., Cedarburg, WI

https://www.facebook.com/Wittes.Cedarburg/

We are officially open.  We have Spinach, Onions and Cherry tomato plants.

Open from 8am to 5pm

 

Resources

Ozaukee County Tourism

While you’re out enjoying the nicer weather, please make sure to be aware of the rules on the Ozaukee Interurban Trail

- Cars do NOT stop for bikers crossing the trail at roadways

- Please clean up after yourself and properly dispose of any garbage in the proper trash receptacles

- Practice proper social distancing while around others on the trail during this time

For a complete list of trail rules and regulations, go to https://www.interurbantrail.com

Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce

https://www.facebook.com/GraftonChamberofCommerce/

"The Celebrate Grafton committee has decided to cancel all events surrounding Grafton’s Independence Day celebrations. This includes the Grafton Independence Day Parade, Holidaze Where Music Plaze and the Grafton Fireworks."

Washington County

Events

Farmer Markets in Washington County:

*Germantown Delayed Opening on Saturday, May 16, 2020  - October 31, 2020, 8am - 2pm. Germantown Center Mall, Mequon Road,  Contact Germantown Park & Rec. Dept  262-250-4715

*Hartford

May to October – Saturdays - 7am to 1pm – Schauer Center Parking Lot on Rural Street.

*Jackson

June to October – Saturdays - 7:30am to 1pm – Village Community Center,  262-677-9665

*Kewaskum

June to October - Thursdays - 10am to 2pm – American Legion Parking Lot, 1538 Fond du Lac Ave., 262-626-2420

*Slinger

May through October - Saturdays - 7:30am to 1pm – St. Vincent De Paul parking lot, 445 E Washington St., Slinger, WI

*West Bend

June to October – Saturdays - 7:00 AM to 11 AM – Main Street, Downtown West Bend, Shop over 70 farmers & vendors, Call 262-335-4678.

Businesses

Kettle Hills is open for golf.

262-628-0200

Tee times can be made online or by calling the course and paid for in advance

Walking only. Social distancing rules.

Mobile check in at the parking lot.

www.kettlehills.com

Resources

Visit Washington County, Wisconsin

https://www.facebook.com/Visit-Washington-County-Wisconsin-450932391586808/

Waukesha County

Businesses

Badger Health Center

S31W24757 Sunset Dr. Waukesha,

(262) 547-2250

https://www.badgerhealth.com/

Badger Health Center badger_health_center.sr@e.smilereminder.com

Chiropractic, Acupuncture and Massage services are available.

Covid-19- Patient safety is our primary concern. We are taking every precaution to distance patients and sanitize our clinic.

Events

Lake Country Community Fest

Rescheduled from March 14 to September 26, 2020

https://www.lakecountrycommunityfest.com/

Kettle Moraine High School

10 am - 3 pm

Waukesha Farmers Market

25 W St Paul Ave, Waukesha, WI

Open for the season on Saturday, although some changes will be in place to address COVID-19 concerns.  For a complete list of guidelines see website

www.waukeshafarmersmarket.com

City of Waukesha Virtual Family 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 8 AM – 6 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/1162281387489979/

City of Waukesha Memorial Day events to include parade, service at Cutler Park, and river service have been canceled. We will be offering a virtual way to observe Memorial Day.

City of Waukesha-  “The Moving Wall”- Rescheduled

May 27, 2021 at 6 PM – May 31, 2021 at 6 AM

The half-sized replica of the Vietnam War Memorial, "The Moving Wall," will be on display

Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha

https://www.facebook.com/events/195921121519275/

Resources

City of Waukesha - The TV/Electronics/Appliances Recycling Drop Off is now scheduled for Saturday, May 16.

There is a $25 fee for any TV and a $10 fee for computer monitors which is the fee charged by the City's recycler. All other accepted electronics and appliances are no charge.

Enter the event at 600 Sentry Dr. (entrance to Clean Water Plant) and follow the signs to the drop-off area.

https://waukesha-wi.gov/…/V…/6587/TV-and-Ewaste-Instructions

City of Waukesha- Brush/Branch Pickup

The annual Brush/Branch pickup is next week (May 4 - May 8). Your collection will be on the same day as your garbage pickup.

https://waukesha-wi.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5828/Brush-Branch-Pickup-Flyer?bidId=

The Waukesha County Center for Growth

Virtual Job & Resource Fair | May 7, 2020

Southeast Wisconsin Virtual Job & Resource Fair being held May 7 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

https://jobspluswi.vfairs.com/en/registration p.m.

Waukesha Public Library

Now offering Holds Pickup Service. This service is available Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM. Please note that a scheduled pickup time is required.

https://waukeshapubliclibrary.org/services_holds-pickup-service/

Recommended for you