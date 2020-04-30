Ozaukee County
Events
Port Washington Fish Day- Event canceled for 2020
Businesses
Cedarburg Art Museum –Closed till further notice; however, on-line gift shop is open on Facebook.
W63 N675 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI
(262) 377-6123
https://www.facebook.com/CedarburgArtMuseum/
Even though we're closed, you can still shop our Gift Shop for the perfect Mother's Day gift! Send us a message on Facebook, email info@cedarburgartmuseum.org, or call 262-377-6123.
Port Washington State Bank — 197 S Main St, Thiensville
Effective May 4, the drive-thru will be open during regular business hours
Witte's Vegetable Farm LLC
10006 Bridge St., Cedarburg, WI
https://www.facebook.com/Wittes.Cedarburg/
We are officially open. We have Spinach, Onions and Cherry tomato plants.
Open from 8am to 5pm
Resources
Ozaukee County Tourism
While you’re out enjoying the nicer weather, please make sure to be aware of the rules on the Ozaukee Interurban Trail
- Cars do NOT stop for bikers crossing the trail at roadways
- Please clean up after yourself and properly dispose of any garbage in the proper trash receptacles
- Practice proper social distancing while around others on the trail during this time
For a complete list of trail rules and regulations, go to https://www.interurbantrail.com
Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce
https://www.facebook.com/GraftonChamberofCommerce/
"The Celebrate Grafton committee has decided to cancel all events surrounding Grafton’s Independence Day celebrations. This includes the Grafton Independence Day Parade, Holidaze Where Music Plaze and the Grafton Fireworks."
Washington County
Events
Farmer Markets in Washington County:
*Germantown Delayed Opening on Saturday, May 16, 2020 - October 31, 2020, 8am - 2pm. Germantown Center Mall, Mequon Road, Contact Germantown Park & Rec. Dept 262-250-4715
*Hartford
May to October – Saturdays - 7am to 1pm – Schauer Center Parking Lot on Rural Street.
*Jackson
June to October – Saturdays - 7:30am to 1pm – Village Community Center, 262-677-9665
*Kewaskum
June to October - Thursdays - 10am to 2pm – American Legion Parking Lot, 1538 Fond du Lac Ave., 262-626-2420
*Slinger
May through October - Saturdays - 7:30am to 1pm – St. Vincent De Paul parking lot, 445 E Washington St., Slinger, WI
*West Bend
June to October – Saturdays - 7:00 AM to 11 AM – Main Street, Downtown West Bend, Shop over 70 farmers & vendors, Call 262-335-4678.
Businesses
Kettle Hills is open for golf.
262-628-0200
Tee times can be made online or by calling the course and paid for in advance
Walking only. Social distancing rules.
Mobile check in at the parking lot.
Resources
Visit Washington County, Wisconsin
https://www.facebook.com/Visit-Washington-County-Wisconsin-450932391586808/
Waukesha County
Businesses
Badger Health Center
S31W24757 Sunset Dr. Waukesha,
(262) 547-2250
Badger Health Center badger_health_center.sr@e.smilereminder.com
Chiropractic, Acupuncture and Massage services are available.
Covid-19- Patient safety is our primary concern. We are taking every precaution to distance patients and sanitize our clinic.
Events
Lake Country Community Fest
Rescheduled from March 14 to September 26, 2020
https://www.lakecountrycommunityfest.com/
10 am - 3 pm
Waukesha Farmers Market
25 W St Paul Ave, Waukesha, WI
Open for the season on Saturday, although some changes will be in place to address COVID-19 concerns. For a complete list of guidelines see website
City of Waukesha Virtual Family 5K Run/Walk
Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 8 AM – 6 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1162281387489979/
City of Waukesha Memorial Day events to include parade, service at Cutler Park, and river service have been canceled. We will be offering a virtual way to observe Memorial Day.
City of Waukesha- “The Moving Wall”- Rescheduled
May 27, 2021 at 6 PM – May 31, 2021 at 6 AM
The half-sized replica of the Vietnam War Memorial, "The Moving Wall," will be on display
Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha
https://www.facebook.com/events/195921121519275/
Resources
City of Waukesha - The TV/Electronics/Appliances Recycling Drop Off is now scheduled for Saturday, May 16.
There is a $25 fee for any TV and a $10 fee for computer monitors which is the fee charged by the City's recycler. All other accepted electronics and appliances are no charge.
Enter the event at 600 Sentry Dr. (entrance to Clean Water Plant) and follow the signs to the drop-off area.
https://waukesha-wi.gov/…/V…/6587/TV-and-Ewaste-Instructions
City of Waukesha- Brush/Branch Pickup
The annual Brush/Branch pickup is next week (May 4 - May 8). Your collection will be on the same day as your garbage pickup.
https://waukesha-wi.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5828/Brush-Branch-Pickup-Flyer?bidId=
The Waukesha County Center for Growth
Virtual Job & Resource Fair | May 7, 2020
Southeast Wisconsin Virtual Job & Resource Fair being held May 7 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
https://jobspluswi.vfairs.com/en/registration p.m.
Waukesha Public Library
Now offering Holds Pickup Service. This service is available Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM. Please note that a scheduled pickup time is required.
https://waukeshapubliclibrary.org/services_holds-pickup-service/