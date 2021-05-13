WEST BEND — One woman’s positive guidance, one child at a time, is setting up generations of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County for success.
Armed with the Cynthia Mott Memorial Scholarship, Reyna, a senior at West Bend East High School, plans to pursue a career in nursing at Moraine Park Technical College.
The four-year renewable scholarship, in the amount of $1,000 per year, is awarded to one graduating senior from a Washington County high school who has participated as a Little Brother or Sister for at least one year.
Mott and her Little Sister Carrianne were celebrating seven years as a match when Mott lost her battle with cancer in 2007.
Carrianne made a promise to Mott that she would carry on the BBBS tradition, and Reyna is her second Little Sister. In turn, Reyna wants to empower a younger generation by becoming a volunteer/mentor to a future “Little.”
Carrianne and Reyna have been named BBBS Wisconsin Match of the Year. This is the third year in a row that BBBS of Washington County has held the state honor. BBBS of Washington County asked the Daily News not to use their last names.
Mott’s twin sister Laura Bougie has been involved in BBBS for almost 30 years and was on her third of four Little Sisters when Mott got involved.
Bougie said the pairings give “Bigs” an opportunity to set a good example for their “Littles” and add a positive force in their lives.
“She saw how much fun my Little Sister and I had and decided it was something she would like to do too,” Bougie said.
Carrianne was living with Mott, her twin sister Laura and husband Bill Bougie at the time Mott passed away.
It was a month before Carrianne graduated from high school and before the Memorial Scholarship was established to honor Mott and her dedication to BBBS.
Both Mott and Bougie both helped Carrianne apply for scholarships and she graduated from Milwaukee Area Technical College with an associate’s degree in criminal justice law enforcement in 2009.
Carrianne knew Reyna would be eligible for the Mott scholarship, which is administered by the Wisconsin Foundation for Independent Colleges.
Because of Carrianne’s relationship with Mott, she didn’t think Reyna would be considered, but still encouraged her to apply.
“The most they could do is say no,” Carrianne said.
Like Carrianne, Reyna will be a first-generation college student in her family.
“I’m glad she followed through with it,” Bougie said.
BBBS Marketing Specialist Jennifer Leu said the program sets “Littles” up for success, helps them reach their full potential and provides a positive outlet.
“It gives them someone in their corner,” Leu said.
“When I was younger and was going through some stuff, Carrianne would always say call or text asking if I needed anything,” Reyna said. “She was always there for me in a way that my mom or sister couldn’t be.”
Reyna and Carrianne were together during big occasions and small.
Reyna stood up in Carrianne’s wedding in 2016 and Carrianne and her husband Kevin attended Reyna’s quinceañera in 2018 – a first for Big Sis.
They went to the Renaissance Fair, geocaching and even took in a West Bend Bombers game.
“I’m not big when it comes to watching sports on TV, but I got into it,” Reyna said.
Art projects, crafting and homework help were also part of their get-togethers over the years.
One favorite of Reyna was a history class project — a 3D tower they built using pencils.
“My teacher was impressed and ended up keeping it,” Reyna said.
Carrianne said she could still be a child at heart during her adventures with Reyna.
“We teach values and morals, but at the same time, I think we get more out of it,” said Carrianne. “They are still growing and being exposed to the world — it opens our eyes.”
Reyna taught Carrianne about Vines — You Tube videos featuring well-intentioned, healthy comedy. The pair made a few Vines and that was when Carrianne found out it only takes a few seconds for a video to go viral.
Reyna said when they were first matched she would journal after every outing.
“I really liked doing that,” Reyna said.
Reyna and Carrianne will be together on May 20, to celebrate the scholarship and their years together at the BBBS Graduation Banquet.
Although it means their formal relationship will end, Reyna said she will still see her former “Big” from time to time.
“I will always remember her laughter and sense of humor — we both love to laugh,” Carrianne said.
Leu said there are currently 130 matches of adult volunteer/ mentors with youth in Washington County.
Since 1969, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County has been a force for change, connecting volunteers with children to help them empower every child for their brightest future.