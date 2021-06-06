JACKSON — After an equestrian performance for Jackson Elementary School students, a group of family and friends hopes to bring horses to other schools and organizations to share the sport with youths.
On May 27, the students celebrated Western Day as a reward for earning 5,000 JJ tickets. Named after the school mascot, students are awarded the tickets for good behavior as a positive reinforcement measure, such as working hard or helping someone. This year’s theme was “Rounding up kindness.”
“As an educator, you always want to reinforce the positive behaviors more than anything,” said Julaine Luedtke, cross categorical teacher. “It’s just a really nice way to help them understand that, help them practice those goals and help understand what impactful and positive behavior looks like.”
Rachelle LeJeune, a friend of Luedtke’s niece, Becky Krueger, and her family heard about the plan for students to receive something special, and wanted to put on a special performance for them. The group of family and friends volunteered their time to put on the equestrian show for students.
These avid horseback riders have been riding most of their lives and wanted to share the sport with children who may not otherwise be exposed to it.
“It’s something everybody should be able to enjoy and have access to. We hope to kind of spark an interest with them,” said LeJeune.
Several of them had been involved in a drill team which uses a choreographed performance to music and movements that correlate with the music. They resurrected the team and now ride regularly.
The team started the show by carrying American flags to a patriotic song before going into drill. They also showed a few other activities, like roping and barrel racing, to help showcase the versatility of the sport.
Justin Krueger, husband of Becky Krueger, participates in rodeos and has several lined up for this year. He put on a roping demonstration for the kids, even roping the school’s mascot JJ.
“They all got a kick out of that,” said LeJeune.
Becky Krueger did a barrel racing demonstration. Becky and Justin Krueger’s sons, Sawyer, 7, and Kaden, 9, Krueger, also joined in the show. Sawyer Krueger rode in on a pony and also did some roping.
One of the horses even came out of retirement at 25 years old for the show.
During the performance, the riders spoke about the horses and gave fun facts, as well as integrating the theme of rounding up kindness to show how the animals and people work together.
The drill team will go on to compete at the Door County Fair and Becky Krueger will take the horses to various rodeos.
The group is also hoping to schedule performances at other schools.
“We’d love to show the kids our talents and share with them the magic that happens when you have a horse, and share horses with them for a day,” said LeJeune.
For more information about performances, contact LeJeune at horsefever04@ yahoo.com.