RICHFIELD — Each spring the Richfield Historical Society’s maple syrup crew produces a staple familiar to Wisconsin’s indigenous people and the state’s first settlers.
The roots of syrup-making began when the Town of Richfield acquired the mill in 1998. The society, which was founded/incorporated in 1997, uses 33 acres of the property for a Historical Park. Another 92 acres are designated as Richfield Nature Park.
Ed Boldt, who used to tap trees on the grounds of the University of Wisconsin– Milwaukee, asked if he could use the park’s maple trees instead. He brought his sap-making equipment and set up a cooking operation in a sugar maple grove on the south end of the Nature Park.
For six or eight years, a tarp was set up over the fire pan where the sap was boiled outdoors. Boldt and a few of his friends could have taken on the U.S. Post Office’s unofficial creed, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.'
RHS historian Dave Derrick is part of the “second generation” of syrup makers.
He said Boldt donated his maple syrup-making equipment and until 2005 the team boiled the sap outdoors. In 2006, Darin Dumke, then 15, built the current sugar shack as his Eagle Scout project.
Darin’s father, John Dumke was the one of the Society’s project coordinators at the time.
He credits Herb Lofy’s vision for the park’s future as the spark that made him bring the idea to Darin.
“The Society was looking for a sugar shack and (Darin) was looking for a project,” Dumke said.
With the help of family, friends and other scouts, it took a year to construct the shack and ensure the tradition would continue.
In 2004, the crew collected 300 gallons of sap. Now, in a good year, Derrick said, volunteers bring an average of 1,200 gallons of sap. That translates to about 30 gallons of boiled, filtered and bottled syrup.
One of the first programs the Society presented was on making syrup. This year plans are to host Maple Syrup Family Day on March 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Coordinator Pete Samson said there will be socially-distanced activities and demonstrations at the sugar shack, blacksmith shop and farm homestead where visitors can learn what it was like to live in the 1800s. Hot dogs and the perennially popular maple cotton candy will be sold, but the event and parking are free.
The beginning of sap season can’t be found on a calendar.
“It all depends on the weather and every year is different,” Derrick said.
In a typical year, sap starts running at the end of February or the beginning of March. Volunteers install about 100 taps in 50 to 60 trees.
A portion of the tree’s sap is directed to plastic bags that are then emptied into five-gallon buckets that volunteers carry and and empty into a 250-gallon insulated milk tank.
The key to a good sap run are temperatures that are above freezing during the day and below freezing at night.
“On a good day, we can collect up to 200 gallons of sap. On other days, there’s little or nothing all. It’s all up to the trees,” Derrick said.
Once inside the shack, an evaporation pan holds 15 gallons of sap and 97.5 percent of the water is cooked away over a wood-fired stove. Once it comes to a boil, more sap is added until 150 gallons has gone into the pan.
Derrick said it takes about three days to cook sap down enough to finished syrup.
The average season lasts a little over a month, until the sap turns yellow and has a bitter taste.
The 2008 the season only lasted three weeks, but Derrick said the yield was very high. Although timewise, the 2018 season was closer to average, not much sap was collected.
While the initial technique was handed down from Boldt, some modern measures have been added with the help of a refractometer and hydrometer, both of which measure the amount of sugar in the syrup.
While they usually sell out of syrup during Maple Syrup Family Day, COVID-19 stopped the celebration last year, but they have a few bottles left from the 2020 season.
By the time the Family Day is held this year, Derrick said, they hope to have plenty of syrup for sale.