WAUKESHA — Waukesha local Bill Condon attended the funeral of Korean War veteran Edward Miller on Saturday, after a multi-year search and identification of the airman’s remains.
Despite such specific circumstances, it was not the first funeral service of this kind Condon attended. His brother, Thomas Condon, served alongside Miller and was one of the 52 people onboard a USAF C-124 Globemaster II that crashed while en route from Washington to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska in 1952. The plane was buried under an avalanche and equipment wasn’t available back then to make an immediate recovery attempt.
“They were friends even — both guys from Wisconsin,” Condon recalled of Miller and his brother, who was older by about 18 months. They were two of only three Wisconsinites onboard, the third being from Chippewa Falls, to Condon’s recollection.
Condon met two of Miller’s sisters at the funeral, which he said was “very nice.” He recalled being only 18 years old when he first learned about his brother’s passing, although at that time Edward was only classified as missing.
“When the telegram came, I was home alone,” he said, adding it was brought in a taxi cab.
Miller’s remains arrived at his hometown of Evansville to be put in his final resting place about five years after his fellow Air Force serviceman, Tom Condon.
In 2016, Tom Condon’s remains were brought home to Waukesha 64 years after his first funeral service. The identification of the remains was made possible by Bill, who provided a sample of his own DNA.
The funeral was held at the same place both times: St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waukesha.
The arrival of Condon and Miller’s remains was preceded by a 2012 Alaskan National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter crew spotting aircraft debris about 15 miles from the crash location, a subsequent recovery operation, and later efforts made annually during the summer and as more of the glacier’s recession exposed more wreckage.
Condon recalled his brother as a “great guy” and a “hell of a ballplayer,” noting Tom had nearly secured a contract with the Chicago Cubs at one point.
Recalling those conducting the professional search to locate and identify the remains of the service members from the crash, Condon voiced confidence. “These guys are doing it right,” he said. “I can’t be more thankful for those guys.”
Ultimately, however, Condon said some may not be definitively identified, because no living relatives are available to provide DNA.
Condon said he was grateful to have attended Miller’s funeral service Saturday.