WAUKESHA — On Nov. 18 crews from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources were doing a routine helicopter survey of sheep in the area, when they spotted something metal glinting from the desert floor.
Going in on foot for a closer inspection, the Utah state employees discovered a 10-foot-tall steel sculpture.
Planted firmly into the ground, the structure quickly drew comparisons to the monolith in the classic sciencefiction film “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
The monolith was reportedly removed on Friday, but news of the mysterious metal sculpture has continued to captivate people across the world.
Here in southeastern Wisconsin no one seems to be as thrilled by the phenomenon as science-fiction film buff and former Waukesha Aldermen Randy Demmitt.
That’s because Demmitt just happens to have a monolith of his own.
About a year ago, the retired Brookfield Water and Wastewater Utility employee worked with Prairie Home Cemetery to have an 8-foot-tall monolith installed as his future headstone.
Science fiction fan
Made of black granite, the towering headstone includes an etched image of the Milky Way galaxy, and a quote from another classic sci-fi film, “The Day the Earth Stood Still.”
It says “I came here in peace and with goodwill.”
In the movie the line is a little different. When (the alien) Klaatu comes out of the spaceship he says, “We have come to visit you with peace and goodwill.”
“I wasn’t going to put that on there, because I don’t want people to think I am an alien,” Demmitt said Tuesday with a chuckle.
While he loves the 1951 movie, Demmitt says the monolith was indeed inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic.
“I was 11 years old when I saw the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” I think it was at the Pix (in downtown Waukesha), and it just fascinated me,” the 63-year-old said. “It’s such a strange movie and it’s so complex, and you have to think about what the filmmakers are trying to tell you. It basically changed my life.”
Growing up during the space race, Demmitt has been a fan of space exploration for most of his life. He even has autographs of nine of the 12 men that landed on the moon, he said.
The headstone also includes the date that Demmitt says he nearly died following a drowning in Fox Lake when he was just 2 years old.
Something special
But what prompted Demmitt, who now lives in Hubertus, to put up a monolith?
If you ask him, he’ll tell you that he just wanted something special.
“I know the kids would never put that up for me, so I figured I better get it done before I die … So I went out and spent almost $20,000 on it,” Demmitt said. “It’s over 7,000 pounds. They had to get a special crane to put it up. In the movie, the monolith is supposed to be ninefeet tall, four-feet wide and one-foot thick, but Prairie Home Cemetery and I, we negotiated, and it’s only eight feet tall.”
At the cemetery, walkers and other visitors have been pretty intrigued by the unique headstone, Cemetery Director Nancy Faulk said.
“It really is an attraction,” Faulk said. “Every time I go by it someone asks: ‘What’s the story?’ People are inspired by it.”
Why a monolith?
For many fans of the film, the significance of the monolith is never clearly defined, but for Demmitt that’s part of the appeal: “Basically to me it depicts the beginning of man, and then the beginning of a new human species. And that is why I wanted it. Like astronomer Carl Sagan said ‘we are all just star stuff.’” As for the mysterious Utah monolith, Demmitt is just happy to know that there are other people out there like him.
“I thought ‘somebody else is crazy like me.’ We don’t know who put it up. We don’t know who took it down. It just appeared,” he said. “That’s sort of what I want to do with my monolith.”
International intrigue
Utah isn’t the only place a monolith emerged. A similar metal structure was found on a hill in northern Romania, in the city of Piatra Neamt.
Like the Utah structure, whoever placed the object didn’t follow the proper steps and get a building permit, Mayor Andrei Carabelea said in a Facebook post over the weekend. Still, he took it in stride, joking that some ‘‘cheeky and terrible’’ alien teenagers were likely putting them up around the world. ‘‘I am honored they chose our city,’’ he said.