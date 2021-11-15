A year of no knocking

WAUKESHA — It’s been almost two years since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and in that time organizations around the country have had to adapt to a new world, including the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
The organization is best known for its door-to-door ministry, but in March 2020, the pandemic posed a serious threat to the safety of the organization’s members and to the people it serves. To help keep everyone safe, Robert Hendriks, spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States, said the denomination opted to switched to virtual programming.
“We will not put our congregates at risk,” said Hendriks, “We will not put the community at risk.”
Hendriks said instead of meeting people face-to-face, Jehovah’s Witnesses now spread hope by sending letters, calling people and holding Bible studies through Zoom and other virtual meeting platforms. He said members of the organization meet virtually with one another, then use programs like Google Maps to determine how best to reach out to the community, and then spread the organization’s message in whatever ways they can.
He said while setting all that up was a difficult task initially, members of the organization were quick to overcome the obstacles related to the shift because they knew how important their message was during last year’s difficult times, and still is today.
In Waukesha, their messages have been appreciated, too. Michael Becker, who spends over 70 hours a month spreading faith with the Jehovah’s Witnesses alongside his wife Jaloo, said doing virtual ministry has helped the people of Waukesha get through an incredibly difficult year and a half.
“It’s been bringing comfort to people,” he said.
Becker said since the start of the pandemic, he’s also seen how doing virtual ministry is often more beneficial to people than knocking on doors.
He said doing things virtually allows people to meet whenever and wherever it is convenient for them, which lets the community get help when they need it most.
However, he said he’s still looking forward to doing door-to-door ministry once it’s safe to do so. Hendriks said he feels the same way, and although virtual ministry has helped the organization grow, inperson meetings can never be truly replaced.
“We all need face-to-face interaction,” Hendriks said. He said the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ traditional ministry will return when COVID-19 presents less of a health risk to the community, and the organization has already started to have limited in-person gatherings in places with a high vaccination and low infection rate.
Until then full in-person ministry returns, although anyone who wants to set up a time to meet with a Jehovah’s Witness, or to access the organization’s vast library of online content, can do so at https://www.jw.org/en/.