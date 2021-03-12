In the past year, the Volunteer Center of Washington County has continued its work with volunteers and community organizations to reach out to those in need.
The Volunteer Center of Washington County’s goal is to mobilize volunteers and resource to improve quality of life. The organization forms connections with local nonprofits to learn what is needed in the community.
'When the dust of this current crisis settles, we anticipate that our community will be hungrier than ever for the sense of connection our services and programs offer. We can’t wait to get people volunteering on our Do Good Bus, connecting over a cup of for-purpose coffee in The Hub and gathering in our newly expanded space,” said Sue Millin, executive director. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, all Volunteer Center employees transitioned to working remotely. In a single work day, the entire team was set up with computers and remote access to connect them to nonprofits and rise to action.
They created an aggressive outreach schedule to keep in communication with nonprofits and uploaded a COVID-19 community response page to its website. Volunteers, community members and community organizations could use the resource to find up-to-date information.
Immediately, the center realized the need for face coverings as they were hard to find in stores and personal protective equipment was supplied to health care facilities. In a short period of time, volunteers created thousands of face coverings. The center also facilitated meal deliveries to those confined to their homes and collected food for pantries as the need for those services increased.
While volunteers and organizations acted as the boots on the ground to deliver goods and services to those in need, the Volunteer Center recognized a need to spread messages of hope and positivity. They began sharing positive stories about volunteer action in the community via social media.
In the past year, there was not a significant change in the number of volunteers. However, there was a change in the types of volunteerism.
Working with nonprofits, the Volunteer Center helped create virtual volunteer opportunities. Instead of inperson visits, volunteers may have reached out to residents via phone calls or by writing letters to those unable to leave their homes.
Each year, the Volunteer Center of Washington County hosts Camp SuperHero, a summer camp for youth volunteers. The volunteers would gather each Wednesday and Ride the Do Good Bus, a bus that takes volunteers to a surprise service location.
In 2020, Camp SuperHero became a virtual experience. The center created kits with supplies campers needed to complete volunteer experiences. They learned about nonprofits, joined together on Zoom calls and talked about their projects.
While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly presented challenges, the Volunteer Center had a chance to reinvent some programming to create more inclusion.
This year, the center is starting Kindness Kits, which are pre-packaged opportunities that can be picked up at The Hub and completed on a volunteer’s own time.
The Volunteer Center is looking forward to traditional activities, like the Do Good Bus and Giving Tree, while also looking forward to much-anticipated changes in the future.
The Hub is soon celebrating its three-year anniversary, which has allowed volunteers to log more than 24,000 hours and collected more than $86,000 for community organizations in its tip jar. The building, located at 303 Water Street, will be undergoing an expansion project which includes a kitchen for gathering, space for live entertainment and a new patio.
The Volunteer Center of Washington County is currently in the fundraising phase of the project. To donate, visit socialgoodbrews.org/brew-good