MADISON – Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and unfortunately a dangerous time of year for young drivers, and AAA is warning the public of the nationwide danger. According to a press release from AAA, more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers occurs during what’s called the “100 Deadliest Days” — a period that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
“Now that the CDC has lifted many pandemic restrictions, young adults are eager to reconnect with friends, which means young inexperienced drivers will spend more time on the roads,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This increases the chances that they’re involved in a crash, and for every mile driven, new teen drivers ages 16-17 years old are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.”
According to AAA, nationally each year an average of 2,081 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes; 636 of those (30%) occurred during the 100 deadliest days. In Wisconsin, on average, 44 people are killed in teen driverrelated crashes every year; 15 of those occur during the 100 deadliest days.
According to AAA, teen drivers’ crash risks multiply when they have teen passengers and they recommend parents set limits. AAA also warns that night driving is more dangerous due to limited visibility, fatigue and impaired drivers on the road.
Wearing a safety belt greatly reduces the risk of being hurt or killed in a crash, AAA said. Speed is also a leading factor in crashes for teens and adults. Teen passengers are the biggest distraction to teen drivers, but cell phones come in second, AAA said. Many teens admit to interacting with their phones while behind the wheel despite clear dangers.
AAA also warns that teens have a hard time getting enough sleep and often struggle with drowsiness. Lastly, AAA warns that driving impaired from alcohol and other drugs puts everyone at risk, encouraging parents to enforce strict zero tolerance rules with teens.