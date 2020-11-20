WAUWATOSA -- A man opened fire at Mayfair Mall at around 3 p.m. on Friday. Police said seven adults and one teenager were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Chief Barry Weber of the Wauwatosa Police Department revealed that when police arrived at the mall, the shooter was no longer at the scene.
“Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s,” Weber said.
The shooter’s motives and identity are still unknown.
Steve Humphrie waited outside of Mayfair Mall for two hours as he waited to hear from his daughter, Nadia Mitchell-Humphrie. Mitchell-Humphrie was working at LensCrafters located inside the mall when she heard about 16 gunshots nearby. She immediately texted her family, unsure of what would happen next.
Humphrie’s drive to Mayfair Mall came with excruciating anxiety as he wondered about the wellbeing of his daughter.
“Not knowing if your kid is safe … it’s just a bad situation,” Humphrie said.
Relief washed over Humphrie after his phone lit up with a message from his daughter that said she had finally left the building.
“I just got a text that my daughter is coming out of the main entrance, and that’s the best thing I’ve heard all day,” Humphrie said.
His daughter, Mitchell-Humphrie, burst into tears upon finally being able to embrace her father.
“It sounded like someone was banging on something,” Mitchell-Humphrie said of the gunshots. “Customers came running into the store saying that a guy came in that started shooting and people were running. That’s all we know.”
Milwaukee resident Janite Roberson was shopping with her son at Macy’s, the site of where police say the shooter opened fire, when she heard gunshots. She ran so quickly that she did not get a chance to see what the shooter looked like.
“All I know is the staff came and we had to evacuate because there was gunfire, and then they (Macy’s staff) made us leave out the back,” Roberson said.
While she made it out safe, she continued to remain at the scene as she worried for her niece who works at Champs inside of the mall.
According to Weber, the area around Mayfair Mall is not safe and the mall will remain closed until further notice.