Addressing increased emergency calls related to mental health issues

WAUKESHA — The Sheriff’s Department is expecting a 13 percent increase this year in calls related to mental illness, demonstrating the continued growth over recent years in police responses to mental-health disorders.
Law enforcement departments have for years cried out for relief from dealing with the mentally ill, saying it’s a social issue that’s been put into the laps of police.
At the Sheriff’s Department, the issue has become so demanding that law enforcement and mental health officials are pursuing collaborative solutions to deescalate police involvement in mental-health-related calls, according to Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson.
There’s a need to expedite crisis response times, have law enforcement spend less time on such calls and provide better outcomes for people in crisis, Severson said.
A potential solution may lie in a new program launched this week that promotes the concept that a mental health crisis deserves a mental health response.
It’s a collaboration between the Sheriff’s Department and county Department of Health and Human Services. Both agencies realized the immensity of the problem while examining 2018 case numbers to the projected 2021 year-end figures.
In 2020, the Sheriff’s Department responded to 691 cases, compared to the projected 780 cases for the entirety of 2021 — a rise of about 13 percent.
Three years earlier, the Sheriff’s Department responded to 236 cases. That represents a 70 percent increase over the 2018 caseload, according to county statistics.
This situation is not unique to Waukesha County law enforcement, according to Jennifer Wrucke, crisis intervention coordinator for the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. It was serious enough to prompt state involvement.
“In late 2020, the state’s Department of Health Services formed a workgroup to review the role of law enforcement in the mental health crisis response system, Wrucke said. “DHS made grant funds available for application in 2021 for counties to consider ways to enhance the crisis response system and reduce the amount of time law enforcement spends on mental-health related calls.
“(The sheriff’s and county’s) leadership came together to consider ideas and both parties agreed to move forward with a pilot program to embed a mental health crisis clinician into (the Sheriff’s Department.)” Wrucke stressed that the county since 2017 has provided 24/7 crisis intervention services to the public and police. This pilot effort is aimed solely at helping the Sheriff’s Department.
Enter Lauren Koster, a full-time mental health professional. She has worked for the county’s mental health crisis intervention team for five years.
Koster will serve as the mental health professional directly assigned to the sheriff. She said her office will relocate to the department, where she can be reached by 911 dispatch or hear intervention calls on her police radio.
“When a call comes through 911 with a mental-health related concern in the Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction, Lauren will go mobile immediately to meet law enforcement on scene,” Wrucke said. “She will meet with the person in crisis, conduct a clinical risk assessment and work with the person to develop a plan for immediate safety.
Lauren also will conduct in-person follow-up on individuals that have been in crisis or have had contact with law enforcement due to unmet mental health needs.”
In the past, the Sheriff’s Department would place a call to crisis intervention and the agency would scramble to find an available clinician. That process was time-Consuming and forced law enforcement officers to stay with troubled persons while waiting for a mental health professional to arrive, Severson said.
Severson added that a dedicated clinician could alert officials to emerging trends in mental health disorders now occurring predominately among youth, elderly and substance abusers.
The increase also is due to the public feeling more empowered to access mental health services, Wrucke said.
“There’s a general lowering of the stigma,” Severson said. “The way we look at mental health has changed a lot in the past 30 to 40 years.”
Koster also will respond to mental health crisis among jail inmates.
“This is why the single biggest mental health place is America’s jails … and they’re not really receiving treatment in jails.”
The county is launching a related program to direct mentally ill inmates to community services after their release from jail.