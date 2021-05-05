WAUKESHA — The Waukesha city administrator has been issued a written letter of reprimand for hiring the new cemetery director without the Common Council’s confirmation and other violations within city codes and HR Policy B-2, a records request revealed Tuesday.
The disciplinary letter was signed by Common Council President Eric Payne against City Administrator Kevin Lahner.
At the Human Resources Committee meeting April 14, which included the letter as a closed-session item on the agenda, five people provided public comment in relation to the recent news that the new Prairie Home Cemetery director saw steps skipped in his hiring process. Cemetery Director Lee Kelley started work on Feb. 1.
Lahner had previously apologized for the cemetery director mistake at a Common Council meeting and in an email sent to council members. Lahner said Kelley had received a thorough vetting and was a highly qualified candidate for the position. In the memo, Lahner said the Common Council could take the matter into consideration during his performance review.
At the April 20 Common Council meeting, the letter was voted to be placed in Lahner’s file in a 9-6 vote. The council members who voted in favor were Daniel Manion, Dean Lemke, Peter Bartels, Eric Payne, Frank McElderry, Leonard Miller, Cassie Rodriguez, Cory Payne and Kathleen Cummings. Those who voted against the motion were Elizabeth Moltzan, Rick Lemke, Don Browne, Jack Wells, Joe Pieper and Steve Johnson. “You determined that a recruiting firm would not be engaged in the search,” the letter issued to Lahner said. “You conducted interviews of the candidates along with the Human Resources and Finance Directors, and selected a finalist who was hired and commenced working as Cemetery Director without the participation of an interview committee or confirmation of the hiring by the Common Council.”
Human Resources Policy B-2 states that an executive recruitment firm doesn’t have to be used for the recruitment of management positions provided a majority of the council so consents. The letter also said that the cemetery director should have been interviewed by an interview committee consisting of the mayor, city administrator, human resources director and at least two aldermen. The administrator was to make the final selection subject to Common Council approval. Approval was given by the Common Council after Kelley was already working as cemetery director.
“The Common Council did eventually confirm the hiring of the cemetery director, but the council was aware of the possibility of legal action against the city by the cemetery director if the hiring were not confirmed,” the letter included. “The council had unnecessarily been put in a position where its options were limited.”
Also in the letter, the Common Council said they expect that “in the future, care will be taken to follow all ordinances and policies completely. Further violations will result in further progressive disciplinary steps, up to and including unpaid suspension or termination of employment.”
After a request for comment from Lahner Tuesday afternoon, he said he would send something if he had the chance. Lahner did not provide The Freeman with a statement Tuesday.
While Lahner had the opportunity to provide a supplemental record within the record request, he did not provide one. Lahner still has the opportunity to appeal the letter up to 10 days after he received it.
April 27, 2021
Kevin Lahner, City Administrator City of Waukesha
Re: Written Reprimand - Violation of Municipal Code 2.01 and HR Policy B-2
This letter is being presented to you, and will be placed in your employment file, pursuant to Human Resources Policy G-3, the Corrective and Disciplinary Action Policy, and the Common Council’s supervisory role over your position.
This arises from the hiring of a Cemetery Director without the Common Council’s confirmation of the hire, as required by Municipal Code 2.01 and Human Resources Policy B-2. A summary of facts follows.
The City’s previous Cemetery Director announced her retirement as of December 31, 2020. You began the process of finding a replacement for her. You determined that a recruiting firm would not be engaged in the search. You conducted interviews of the candidates along with the Human Resources and Finance Directors, and selected a finalist who was hired and commenced working as Cemetery Director without the participation of an interview committee or confirmation of the hiring by the Common Council.
Municipal Code 2.01(2) states that the Cemetery Director shall be appointed by the City Administrator, subject to confirmation by the Common Council.
Human Resources Policy B-2, subsection (15)(a), states that an executive recruitment firm need not be used in the recruitment of management positions, provided a majority of the Common Council so consents.
Human Resources Policy B-2, subsection (15)(d) states that candidate finalists for director positions specified in the policy, including Cemetery Director, shall be interviewed by an interview committee consisting of the Mayor, City Administrator, Human Resources Director, and at least two aldermen.
Human Resources Policy B-2, subsection (15)(e), states that the City Administrator shall make the final decision of who to hire, subject to confirmation by the Common Council.
By your own admission, you did not obtain the permission of the Council to proceed without an executive recruitment firm; did not convene an interview committee to conduct interviews of the candidate; and hired a Cemetery Director, who was placed on the payroll and commenced working for the City, without first being confirmed by the Common Council.
The Common Council did eventually confirm the hiring of the Cemetery Director, but the Council was aware of the possibility of legal action against the City by the Cemetery Director if the hiring were not confirmed. The Council had unnecessarily been put in a position where its options were limited.
The Council finds that these failures to follow the Municipal Code and HR policy requirements are a material violation of your duties as City Administrator. Pursuant to Human Resources Policy G-3, this letter is a written reprimand, as the Council finds that the matter is serious enough that a verbal reprimand is not sufficient.
The Council expects that in the future, care will be taken to follow all ordinances and policies completely. Further violations will result in further progressive disciplinary steps, up to and including unpaid suspension or termination of employment.
Eric Payne, Common Council President