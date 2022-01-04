SAUKVILLE - The Wisconsin Humane Society announced it has put a pause on adoptions at three shelters - including the Ozaukee County campus - for at least two weeks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among staff.
Staff from the Ozaukee County, Racine and Door County shelters last week moved animals from the three facilities to the Milwaukee and Green Bay campuses, which remain open and available for adoptions, said Angela Speed, WHS vice president of communication.
“Early on in the pandemic, we tried this strategy and it allowed us to keep our doors open for animals in need despite unpredictable, limited staffing,” Speed said. “Unfortunately, COVID is heavily impacting our work once again, but this temporary shift will allow us to continue to care for animals and families in need of our support.”
More than 60 animals had to be moved out of the Saukville shelter to the WHS’s Milwaukee site. That includes 25 dogs, 23 cats and 15 small animals; an additional 48 animals from the shelter are being cared for in foster homes.
To help keep shelter populations low, the WHS is looking for foster parents to open up their homes to dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals. Some of those animals may need time to recover from an illness or injury, or simply go to foster to make more room at the shelter for new arrivals, Speed said.
The WHS also has a Foster Facilitated Adoption Program in which foster parents can be trained to offer adoptions services themselves, and free up staff to focus their efforts on other animals in the shelter. Signing up to be part of the Rachael Ray Nutrish Foster Program at the Wisconsin Humane Society is easy. Go to www.wihumane.org/foster to watch the online orientation, fill out the foster parent form and the WHS will be in touch to get you started.
All WHS locations are open to pet surrender intakes by appointment, as well as stray intake in the counties in which they are the contracted agency to care for stray animals, which includes the majority of municipalities in Racine, Ozaukee, Door, and Brown counties. For information on adoption hours or other services, please visit www.wihumane.org.
A date to reopen the Saukville shelter for adoptions has not been set.