Afghan refugee girls watch a soccer game near where they are staying in the village at Fort McCoy U.S. Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Fort McCoy, Wis. The fort is one of eight military installations across the country that are temporarily housing the tens of thousands of Afghans who were forced to flee their homeland in August after the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control. (Barbara Davidson/Pool Photo via AP)