Air Force official personally responds to students from Kettle Moraine Middle School

WALES — As 2020 came to an end, Kettle Moraine Middle School Reading Specialist and Instructional Coach Kay Staley knew a family friend would be spending the holidays deployed abroad, away from his loved ones.
“I was just kind of thinking what we could do to make that better,” Staley said. She decided to let students voluntarily write letters to that friend, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant James R. Frier, Jr.
“We got over 100 letters,” she said. “They asked a lot of questions, they were very thankful for the service.” Students were allowed to work on their letters when not busy with school work. Some made puzzles, or trivia games or riddles to go along with their letters; others shared basic information about their own lives. Virtual students participated alongside those learning in-person.
Staley said she was not anticipating a response, but Frier responded to over 120 letters. He wrote in the margins, sharing his own thoughts, and attached pictures and even squadron patches with some.
“He’s kind of a hyper-friendly guy so that kind of came out in how he answered the letters,” she said.
Staley said when her husband passed away years ago, Frier, who was his best friend, made sure to check on her and her family every month. “How do you thank him for that?” she asked. She said being abroad for the holidays, especially with his first grandchild at home, would be hard; so she checked in on him this time.
In future years, Staley said she might do a similar project.
“It definitely made my deployment at Christmas that much brighter,” Frier said in an email.