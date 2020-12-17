WAUKESHA — Alderman Aaron Perry announced his resignation from his role as Waukesha District 12 alderman on social media this morning, about two weeks after The Committee to Recall Aaron Perry filed a recall petition and began collecting signatures to recall him from his aldermanic seat.
Perry sent a letter to city officials at 9:45 a.m. this morning, which said: “Effective today, December 17, 2020, I resign my position as Alderman of the 12th district of Waukesha. I’d like to thank the residents of Waukesha, the entire city staff, and our local businesses and developers. Although my tenure is ending prior to my planning, I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve and will support the next leader of district 12 and the common council.”
On Twitter, Perry wrote: “I resigned this morning. My best and support to all on here. The city staff, top to bottom are great in Waukesha. The next alder will have my full support. I’m in the process of deleting all social accounts so this may not be up long. It’s been fun and a learning experience.”
Perry was in his third term as a Waukesha alderman, which was scheduled to expire in 2022. Perry ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat to unseat Republican incumbent state Assemblyman Scott Allen in the Nov. 3 election.
Perry did not return a call for comment early this morning.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said the city is going to determine what needs to be done in order to fill the position.
“I have to talk to the clerk and the city attorney and go through the statutes,” he said. “It’s a timing type of thing, the statutes have different alternatives based on when the next election is and whether there’s a special election.”
Recall effort
Individuals in the city organized a recall effort against Perry and filed a recall petition Dec. 4. The committee said they collected over 50% of the required 712 signatures in eight days after holding drive-thru events and collecting signatures door to door.
Perry is facing one count of misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, one count of criminal damage to property, domestic abuse, one count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, and one count of felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse, for an alleged Nov. 9 incident involving his ex-wife.
Perry has told The Freeman he is innocent of the charges.
According to the complaint, Perry allegedly told deputies during his Nov. 9 arrest: “I want you to know this is not a good decision. This is going to haunt you.”
On Tuesday, Reilly brought a request to the Common Council to remove Perry from two of his committee seats, which council members gave unanimous consent to. Perry was absent from the meeting.
Included in the city memo, Reilly said the reason for the request was because he does “not believe (Perry) is fulfilling his duties as an alderman.” Also included in the memo, Reilly said Perry has “missed numerous Common Council meetings and no once can know whether he is or is not listening and/or participating while off camera. I also am concerned about his alleged statements to the police that as an alderman he should deserve special treatment. Finally, his demeanor and attentiveness during meetings has been unusual and perplexing."