MEQUON — All four incumbents in Tuesday’s special recall election for Mequon-Thiensville School Board will keep their seats after each won handily against their challengers.
Wendy Francour, Erik Hollander, Akram Khan and Chris Schultz all led their challengers by at least 17%, defeating recall candidates Kris Kittell, Scarlett Johnson, Charles Lorenz and Cheryle Rebholz.
This is one of 11 school recall elections in Wisconsin and 82 nationwide, according to Ballotpedia.
The recall group was galvanized last year when the School Board accepted MTSD Superintendent Matthew Joynt’s recommendation to begin the school year virtually because of rising COVID-19 cases in the community.
Students were back in the classroom four days later, but critics said the board’s vote was evidence that they abdicated its authority and launched a recall petition to unseat the four members who were legally able to be recalled.
The group extended its criticisms of the district, saying that data shows the district has been in academic decline for years, while taxes continue to rise.
More than 11,500 votes were cast in Tuesday’s races
The election will be for the remainder of each member’s terms. Schultz and Kahn’s terms expire April 24, 2022 and Francour and Hollander’s expire April 23, 2023.
All votes are unofficial until canvassed.