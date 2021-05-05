All-inclusive playground in West Bend nearing reality

WEST BEND — Plans for a new, all-inclusive playground at Ridge Run Park in West Bend, providing a place for all children of all abilities to play together, are leaping forward as designs are finalized and fundraising goals are set.
All-inclusive playgrounds are designed specifically to allow full access and participation to children of different ability levels. The ground is formed of materials that allow wheelchair use – rather than sand or gravel that would impede it – playground equipment has features to make it usable for children with disabilities and the all-inclusive setups often have seats and rest areas, for those children who either physically or emotionally need to take breaks and have quiet time .
“When we did the design, special needs was our number- one thought process,” said Sara Stone, co-founder of the project to create such a park in West Bend.
“For all the children in a family, no matter their ability, to be able to play together,” she said. Stone said the designs for the playground were finalized about a week ago, and the estimated cost is about $1.5 million. She and others have set a goal of raising $2 million, to cover the full cost and have a buffer for any contingencies or complications that may arise.
The playground will have an “ice age” theme, located on the west side of Ridge Run, just off the Ice Age Trail. Stone said once all the money needed is raised and the equipment is purchased, physically installing the playground will be a volunteer project.
“The playground will be community built, so we’ll need tons of volunteers,” Stone said. While fundraising and planning efforts were stalled over the past year by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said they are hoping to complete fundraising and break ground by the fall.
The playground is the initiative of co-founders Stone and Shannon Shambeau. Stone’s daughter Keni has a rare genetic disorder that affects muscle and neurological development, but she and Shambeau’s son Beck often play together and have a great time.
Stone and Shambeau would take their children to Port Washington’s all-inclusive Possibility Playground, or a similar location in Franklin so Keni and Beck could play together at the park without one of them being impeded by the setup.
Stone and Shambeau began their work in 2019 to create that kind of space in West Bend. Since then, many other parents and community members have joined the effort.
“We do have tons of local businesses looking to get involved,” Stone commented.
The park does not yet have a name. Stone said planners are open to ideas and potential sponsorship of the playground. Moving forward with fundraising, she said they will soon begin sale of engraved fence pickets for around the playground, though the details and price for that are not yet finalized.
Information about the all-inclusive playground project, including updates on progress and means to contact organizers, can be found on Facebook at the All Ability Playground West Bend page.