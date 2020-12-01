Alleged police shooter pleads not guilty

WAUKESHA — Nathanael Benton, 23, who faces criminal charges after allegedly shooting two police officers in Delafield, entered a not guilty plea in court Monday.
Benton is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide — with the charge modifier of use of a dangerous weapon — and one count of possessing a firearm while being convicted of an out-of-state felony. He is also wanted in North Dakota where he was charged with attempted murder for an incident that happened Nov. 1 and is a registered sex offender for a conviction that took place there. If convicted on the charges in Wisconsin he could face more than 60 years in prison.
Benton appeared in court shackled and in-person Monday before Court Commissioner Linda Saafir. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, where the state would provide evidence and witnesses and he’d have the opportunity to cross examine them and present his own evidence. Waiving the right to a preliminary hearing does not mean the case couldn’t later go on to a trial.
The State of Wisconsin is represented by Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper in the case while Benton is represented by Attorney Paul Crawford, a public defender.
During the last court appearance, Opper said Benton is “alleged to have shot a person in the head during an incident in North Dakota” and it is not currently known what he was doing in Wisconsin when he allegedly shot a Delafield police officer and a Hartland police officer early the morning of Nov. 6.
Benton was arrested Nov. 6 after hours of searching by law enforcement. The shooting took place after investigation of a hit-and-run report. Two people were with Benton at the time, but did not flee as he did. Their relationship to him is currently unknown.
Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko previously told the Freeman the departments have started a fundraiser for both officers with Waukesha State Bank under the “Hartland Officer Recovery Fund” and the “Delafield Officer Recovery Fund.” They can also donate to P.O. Box 648, Waukesha, WI to either fund.
A DNA sample will be taken in the case, but court testimony did not specify how exactly it pertains to the investigation.
Benton will appear again in court Feb. 1.