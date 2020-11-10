Alleged police shooter’s bail set for $1.5 million

WAUKESHA — Nathanael Benton, 23, who faces criminal charges after allegedly shooting two police officers in Delafield on Friday, had his bail set at $1.5 million in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Monday.
Benton is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide — with the charge modifier of use of a dangerous weapon — and one count of possessing a firearm while being convicted of an out-of-state felony. He is also wanted in North Dakota where he was charged with attempted murder for an incident that happened Nov. 1 and is a registered sex offender for a conviction that took place there. If convicted on the charges in Wisconsin he could face more than 60 years in prison.
Benton appeared in court shackled and in-person Monday before Court Commissioner Linda Saafir. Members of the Hartland and Delafield police departments were in attendance in the audience section of the courtroom.
The State of Wisconsin is represented by Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper in the case while Benton is represented by Attorney Paul Crawford, a public defender.
Crawford said Benton has mental health disorders for which he is being treated and is not yet receiving his medications through the Waukesha County Jail, though that’s something he’s working to resolve. He also asked for “a reasonable” sum for bail.
Before Benton’s bail was set, Opper listed his criminal history, which included charges in North Dakota and Minnesota, with multiple documented instances of him failing to appear for court or otherwise obey court orders. Due to this history, Benton was deemed an “extreme flight risk” should he be released on bail.
Opper said Benton is “alleged to have shot a person in the head during an incident in North Dakota” and it is not currently known what he was doing in Wisconsin when he allegedly shot a Delafield Police Officer and a Hartland Police Officer early Friday morning.
Benton was arrested Friday after hours of searching by law enforcement. The shooting took place after an investigation of a hit-and-run report. Two people were with Benton at the time, but did not flee as he did. Their relationship to him is currently unknown.
Officers’ recoveries
Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko and Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl provided updates to The Freeman on the officers’ conditions. Their identities have not been released and the investigation is ongoing within the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.
Misko said he was able to briefly visit the Hartland officer, however, with COVID-19 restrictions and the officer’s recovery process, there has been limited communication.
“He obviously sustained some pretty serious injuries,” Misko said. “He is in stable condition but has remained hospitalized because of those injuries.”
Kehl said he was able to meet with the Delafield officer and his family Sunday.
“I was able to talk to him and family and he’s doing as well as you could hope for based on the circumstances,” Kehl said. “He’s home, he’s starting the process of recovery … I just wanted him to know that we’re there for him (and) we’re ready to help him if he needs anything.”
Misko wrote on Facebook about the support the department has received from the community. “It has not gone unnoticed that all the trees and light poles have blue ribbons tied to them, that there is an increase in back the badge and other support for law enforcement signs being displayed, that there are blue lights illuminating many of the homes and businesses, and many other ways people are displaying their support for the injured officers,” he said.
Kehl said he has also received a number of positive emails, phone calls and event texts — which are encouraging for department members.
Misko said the police department is small and everyone knows one another pretty well. “When one of us gets hurts like this, it affects all of us for sure,” he said.
Misko said they have been working with the peer support group Milwaukee Police Officer Support Team for the officers involved.
“They actually came out to the hospital and talked to a lot of the officers that were directly involved,” Misko said.
Kehl said at his department they have contracted with a phone app for mental and emotional help as an available resource.
Misko said the departments have started a fundraiser for both officers with Waukesha State Bank under the “Hartland Officer Recovery Fund” and the “Delafield Officer Recovery Fund.” They can also donate to P.O. Box 648, Waukesha, WI to either fund.
Benton will appear again in court Nov. 13.