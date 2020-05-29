Devin D. Feucht

Devin D. Feucht

WEST BEND — The alleged wrong-way driver in a Dec. 8, 2019 crash 

which killed two people appeared in Washington County Circuit Court 

via video conference from the Washington County Jail on Thursday.

Devin D. Feucht, 21, of Jackson is charged with five felonies, 

including two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, 

two counts of reckless driving causing great bodily harm and first-

degree recklessly endangering safety.

Upon conviction, the first two charges would result in a fine of up 

to $25,000, 10 years of imprisonment or both. The third and fourth 

charges would result in up to a $10,000 fine, up to three and a half 

years of imprisonment or both. The fifth charge would result in a 

fine of up to $25,000, up to 12 and a half years in prison or both.

The families of victims and the defendant were present at Thursday’s 

hearing.

See the complete story in the May 29 Daily News.

Recommended for you