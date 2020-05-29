WEST BEND — The alleged wrong-way driver in a Dec. 8, 2019 crash
which killed two people appeared in Washington County Circuit Court
via video conference from the Washington County Jail on Thursday.
Devin D. Feucht, 21, of Jackson is charged with five felonies,
including two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle,
two counts of reckless driving causing great bodily harm and first-
degree recklessly endangering safety.
Upon conviction, the first two charges would result in a fine of up
to $25,000, 10 years of imprisonment or both. The third and fourth
charges would result in up to a $10,000 fine, up to three and a half
years of imprisonment or both. The fifth charge would result in a
fine of up to $25,000, up to 12 and a half years in prison or both.
The families of victims and the defendant were present at Thursday’s
hearing.
