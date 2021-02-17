WAUKESHA — To recognize Black History Month, Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha is highlighting particular black Americans and their contributions.
According to Allen’s official Facebook page, the move is a way of “honoring independent-thinking, conservative black leaders on social media.”
Some of those already showcased include U.S. Reps. Burgess Owens, Byron Donalds, Mia Love, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, and Sen. Tim Scott as well as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
“Let’s give honor to whom it is due,” Allen said. “These individuals are courageous, strong, independent thinkers who enrich the national discourse by refusing to accept mainstream dogmas about what defines black thought.” Upcoming individuals include economists and intellectuals, but their names are not published yet.
Last year, Allen had wanted to put forth a Black History Month resolution honoring white abolitionists and some black slaves but decided not to after some backlash from other legislators, who took issue with him for not consulting with the Black Caucus beforehand.
Allen said this year’s recognition of Black History Month is different, as it’s simply his personal ideas and not a formal resolution for the Assembly. He told The Freeman he’d like to recognize people who “think about the issues and make (their) own independent choice.”
NAACP President Emeritus Lily Wilson spoke highly of Condoleezza Rice as a pick for Allen’s list, saying Rice “did a good job” as Secretary of State and felt she set a good example for future generations. “(She) projected to youth this is something they can attain if they want to, and try, because she’s kind of opened the door for them.”
Waukesha County Chairman Paul Decker also spoke highly of Rice as a pick. Saying she is “a woman who utilized her intellectual gifts extremely well and set a fine, fine example for people around her, but also for all Americans as to how to utilize a combination of education, diligence and the ability to adapt to circumstances.”
Allen said more names will be added to the list throughout the month of February, and encouraged those interested to stay tuned.
View the individuals already recognized at https://bit.ly/3jVb3Jq.