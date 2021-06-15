Allen, Neylon write bill to allocate $500K for project

MADISON — With federal funds flowing into the state and local level in the name of infrastructure and economic development, Wisconsin Assembly Reps. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, and Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, have put forward a bill to ensure some goes towards Waukesha’s ongoing work to secure clean water.
The bill, if passed, would require the Wisconsin Department of Administration to award a grant in the amount of $530,000 for a new water supply control system in the city of Waukesha through funds accepted under the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It will be heard by the Committee on Energy and Utilities Wednesday.
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said funds secured through the bill would go towards the Great Lakes Water Alliance, an estimated $286 million project constructing pipelines and other infrastructure needed to bring Lake Michigan water to Waukesha and then recycle it back to a Lake Michigan tributary after use and treatment. Construction of the pipeline, replete with two pumping stations and reservoirs, marks the culmination of 20 years of work for Waukesha, which lobbied for years to find a safe alternative to its radium-plagued wells.
“Every $500,000 we can get from other sources saves everybody that gets Waukesha water money in their monthly rates,” Allen said. “This falls under that category of infrastructure, and it’s a necessity. It’s going to happen regardless so it just seems to fit like a glove in this circumstance.”
Neylon said he was a freshman in college when a federal court ruling kicked off Waukesha’s mission to find water beyond its existing aquifers. “(It’s been a) long drawn out, carefully executed, carefully thought out project,” he said. “(But) the cost is enormous.” He said ultimately helping spread the cost could ease the burden on consumers.
Both Allen and Neylon said they’re optimistic about the bill’s chances as it moves forward to the Assembly, on to the Senate and potentially the governor’s desk. Allen said he recalls Gov. Tony Evers supporting Waukesha’s water supply efforts in the past with a bill he proposed.
“We took the language from his previously proposed bill,” Allen said. “It gives me an indication he’s inclined to support it... I’m hopeful as an individual piece he’s still supportive of it.”
Since starting this past winter, construction crews from half a dozen firms have been laboring along with giant machinery to lay the 36 miles of pipeline required to bring Lake Michigan water to taps across Waukesha and send the treated wastewater back to the lake via the Root River.
A $137.1 million federal loan was recently approved for the project, with an interest rate of 1.16% over a 38year-term under the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) towards the project.
Waukesha residents were expected to see water rates increase this year as a result of the Great Water Alliance Project, which is expected to be completed in 2023.
“If we can get grants or money to help pay for the project, it will reduce the cost to the rate payers, which is always good,” Reilly said, adding he’s uncertain of the bill’s prospects. “I don’t know where it’s going to go. I appreciate our legislators working to get money for our water project.”
Allen said the bill would likely come before the full Assembly near the end of the month.