WAUKESHA — After an election where both candidates dealt with hurdles related to COVID-19, including both receiving a positive diagnosis of the virus and overcoming it, incumbent Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, beat Aaron Perry with 59.2% of the votes in the 97th Wisconsin Assembly District.
In total, Allen received 18,555 of the votes and Perry received 12,770 votes, or 40.7%. There were 38 write-ins.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
Allen has held the Assembly seat since 2015. In 2014, Allen and Perry had also squared off for the seat, both running as Republicans.
Allen said he is grateful for the continued support from the 97th Assembly District and its validation of his hard work over the last six years.
“I’ve held many listening sessions and coffees with Scott and beers with Scott,” he said. “I brought my message to the district of what I would do of the positions that I have on the issues and they evaluated everything.”
Allen said he hopes to be involved in advancing dialogue on race — focused on serving children.
“The speaker formed a task force on racial issues and police reform and I think we have to look beyond just the surface and I hope that the task force just doesn’t put together some simple solutions that validates their effort to say ‘OK, we’ve done something right,’” Allen said.
Allen said it boils down to building a greater sense of trust within communities.
“If we really want to do justice we need to reform education, we need to demand results because far too many people are being left behind by our K-12 education system,” he said.
Perry did not return a call for comment Tuesday prior to The Freeman’s deadline.
Campaign season
Over the 2020 campaign season, both candidates had shared campaign news.
In late October, Allen shared documents from Perry’s campaign which were found to be missing legally required information. The information missing were addresses of campaign donors and the occupation of donors who made a contribution of over $200. Perry was able to resolve the situation and resume running for the seat.
Allen announced he had tested positive for COVID19 in early October and shared he was in quarantine at home. Days later, Perry also revealed he had tested positive for the virus and was quarantining as well.
Perry raised concerns over ballot mix-ups in the Village of Waukesha in late September when residents approached him on the matter.
Besides quarantining over the campaign season due to COVID-19, Perry also sky-dived for mental health awareness in Milwaukee with Andy Riggs, a host of KISS-FM.