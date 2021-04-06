WEST BEND — Incumbent Mark Allen will remain on the West Bend Common Council as District 2 alderman after receiving 19 more votes than his challenger, Chris Thompson, on Tuesday.
Allen received 342 votes, or 51.27 percent, of the 667 total votes casted. Thompson received 323 votes, or 48.43 percent.
Both Allen and Thompson defeated challenger Jeremy Hahn in the primary election on February 16 to appear on Tuesday’s ballot. In the primary, Allen received 152 votes (47.8 percent), Thompson received 128 votes (40.25 percent) and Hahn received 37 votes (11.64 percent).
During his campaign, Allen stated that one of his top priorities for the city include public safety. An analysis of the fire department is currently underway to look at staffing, operations, equipment and other areas within the department. Other priorities include infrastructure and improving the ability of the city to attract and retain good employees, all while maintaining fiscal responsibility. He also considers these three areas to be the largest challenges the city will face in the near future.
He hopes to improve communication of the city’s budget process to residents, which drive taxes. While he considers himself a fiscal conservative, and plans to be fiscally responsible in changes to property taxes.
Allen has worked in both private and public sector jobs, served 12 years in the U.S. military and held positions on various committees and boards in West Bend.