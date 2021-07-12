Amani Smith sentenced to life

WAUKESHA — Amani Smith was sentenced to life in prison Monday with eligibility for extended supervision after 42 years by Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel, following his conviction in May of first-degree homicide.
The charges came after the Sept. 26, 2019, death of Dennis Huelse, 63. Huelse’s body was found inside his burning home on South University Drive, with a knife blade stuck in his neck, part of his home damaged by fire, and a 1969 Firebird — "his prized possession," Assistant District Attorney Melissa Zilavy said — missing from his garage.
Schimel took Huelse’s age at the time of his death into account during the sentence. “It’s hard to come up with an exact number that makes sense,” he said, but ultimately concluded Smith, 22, should be eligible for parole and extended supervision not before he is the same age Huelse was when he was killed.
