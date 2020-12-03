FILE - in this Nov. 4, 1971 file photo, Eddie Benton, a holy man of the Chippewa Indian Tribe, shows a prayer he wrote to Linda Jeffers, of Vineyard Haven, Martha's Vineyard, Mass., a member of the Wampanoag Tribe in Cambridge, Mass. Eddie Benton-Banai, one of the founders of the American Indian Movement that was formed partly in response to alleged police brutality against Indigenous people, has died. He was 89. A family friend says Benton-Banai died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at a care center in Hayward, Wis., where he had been staying for months. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green, File)